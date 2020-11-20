Fact check: Smartmatic CEO is not on Biden’s team, Smartmatic software is not on Dominion voting machines 

Social media users have been sharing content online that claims the Chief Executive Officer of Smartmatic, a company that manufactures voting machines, is on Biden’s political team. This claim is false.

Reuters Fact Check. REUTERS

An example can be seen here .

One post reads: “CEO of Smartmatic (software on Dominion Voting Machines) is on Bidens current team.”

The claim that Smartmatic has software on Dominion voting machines is false. Smartmatic explains on its website here that Smartmatic and Dominion are competitors in the marketplace.

Samira Saba, communications director for Smartmatic, told Reuters via email: “Smartmatic has never owned any shares or had any financial stake in Dominion Voting Systems. Smartmatic has never provided Dominion Voting Systems with any software, hardware or other technology.”

Dominion Voting Systems, a company that supplies election technology, was used in some U.S. states and counties during this election ( www.dominionvoting.com/about/ , here ).

Saba confirmed that Smartmatic only provided technology and software to Los Angeles County for the 2020 Presidential election.

The Chief Executive Officer of Smartmatic is Antonio Mugica and public records do not suggest he has any relations to Biden’s campaign ( here ).

Saba confirmed: “Antonio Mugica does not have, nor has he ever had, any relationship with the Biden team or the campaign.”

Peter Neffenger, the Chairman of Smartmatic’s USA Board, did join Biden’s agency review team under the Department of Homeland Security as a volunteer in Nov. 2020 ( here , here and here ).

He is not the CEO of Smartmatic, however, as claimed in the posts. Neffenger was able to join Biden’s team ( here ) as an independent volunteer. Biden’s agency review teams page describes volunteers as “individuals who are volunteering for the Transition in their personal capacity.”

The claims likely confused Neffenger’s role as a board member for CEO.

Reuters Fact Check has previously debunked claims relating to Dominion and election fraud here and here .

VERDICT

False. Smartmatic software is not on Dominion voting machines and the CEO of Smartmatic is not on Biden’s team.

This article was produced by the Reuters Fact Check team. Read more about our fact-checking work here .