Fact check: Evidence shows smoke bombs did not enter horse trailer at Oklahoma protest

Posts circulating on social media make the claim that a protester threw “gas and smoke bombs” into a horse trailer driving through a crowd of people. The posts include an image of an individual hurling a smoking object near the trailer and claim this killed the horses inside. This claim, however, appears to be false. Video evidence from an incident during a protest in Oklahoma on May 31 shows a gas canister being thrown near a horse trailer but not hitting it.

Examples of the claim are visible here and here .

Some posts allege that the horses were burned alive. In response, some users have encouraged drivers confronted by protesters to “hit the gas” and drive into them, while others have commented “all lives splatter” , mocking the popular protest slogan “Black Lives Matter”. (Reuters has debunked claims asserting it is legal to drive through protesters, here )

On Sunday May 31, protesters gathered in Tulsa to demonstrate against racism and police brutality following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. According to local news reports, the demonstration was peaceful until the crowd moved onto Interstate 244 ( here , here ).

Protesters first allowed a Black woman to pass freely, Tulsa World reported, but a red pick-up truck pulling a trailer designed for animals, driven by a white man, was stopped by members of the crowd. The driver then began moving forward.

Video from the incident shows individuals tossing objects at the red pick-up truck and hitting it as other protesters attempt to avoid being run over by the moving vehicle ( here ). Another video shows that the driver later stops to interact with police vehicles parked on the highway ( here ).

The trailer is visibly branded Bloomers ( bloomertrailers.com/ ), which is indeed a horse trailer manufacturer, but videos showing a different angle prove a gas canister did not enter the trailer.

Footage shows a man resembling the subject of the Facebook posts throwing what appears to be a gas canister and it missing the trailer together (see here and here ). The windows of the trailer in the following seconds are intact and there is no smoke coming out of the trailer from the inside.

When the trailer drove through the crowd, one man fell off the overpass and broke his neck, according to a local media report ( here ). Ryan Knight, 32, is paralyzed from the chest down and faces extensive rehabilitation, Tulsa World reported. Other protesters also reported injuries ( here ).

VERDICT

False. Video evidence indicates that a gas canister thrown near the horse trailer in this incident did not go through the window of the trailer.

