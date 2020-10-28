Fact check: Screenshot does not show a real Snopes article

A fake screenshot that purports to show an article from the fact-checking website Snopes has been circulating online.

Reuters Fact Check. REUTERS

The image appears to show a fact check written by Snopes’ Executive Editor David Mikkelson on Oct. 23 concluding that claims regarding an allegedly leaked video of Hunter Biden, the son of the Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden, were “mostly false” (here) . Snopes did not write this article.

The screenshot was shared on social media on Oct. 25 and has been edited to look like a real Snopes fact check that analyses claims regarding the content of a video said to be from Hunter Biden’s laptop.

The text under the “What’s false” subheading suggests the hoax screenshot was designed to be tongue in cheek. It reads: “We at Snopes do not believe there is such a thing as ‘deviant’ sexual behaviour, therefore we rate this claim as mostly false.”

However, social media users left comments such as, “Grasping at straws are we not Snopes” and, “Snopes is not to be trusted when it comes to Democrats,” suggesting that the joke was lost on some.

Snopes reporter Dan Evon confirmed to Reuters that the screenshot was fake: “That is not a real Snopes article. There have been a few of these fake fact-checks going around lately.

“It appears to be part of the same smear campaign that either started or spread on 4chan earlier this month.”

Evons has written about misinformation targeting Snopes here .

VERDICT

False. This screenshot has been edited to look like a real Snopes fact check, but Snopes did not write this article.

This article was produced by the Reuters Fact Check team. Read more about our work to fact-check social media posts here .