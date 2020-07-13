Fact check: George Soros has not been taken into custody for “crimes against America” 

Reuters Fact Check. REUTERS/Axel Schmidt

Social media users have been sharing content online that claims philanthropist George Soros has been taken into custody for crimes against the U.S. This is false.

Examples can be seen here and here . There are other allegations in this claim, which are out of the scope of this fact check.

The claim stems from an article by satirical website America’s Last Line of Defense ( here ). While this website states in multiple places that it is satire, other websites have republished the same article without disclosing its origin.

An example of this can be seen here . The article uses the same wording as the satirical version but reads like a news story, without a disclaimer.

Reuters could not find any evidence to suggest that George Soros has been taken under custody.

VERDICT

False. George Soros has not been taken into custody for “crimes against America”. This article was taken from a satirical website.

