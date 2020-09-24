Fact check: Two Sigma is not owned by George Soros

Thousands of social media users are sharing posts that claim Fox News and Fox Business Network anchor Melissa Francis silenced former Republican House of Representatives Speaker Newt Gingrich, when he was talking on air about George Soros because Francis’ husband works for a company linked to Two Sigma, allegedly owned by Soros. This claim is false. Although Francis said, “I’m not sure we need to bring George Soros into this,” filings with the U.S Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) from May 2020 show that George Soros does not own stakes in Two Sigma Investments.

Reuters Fact Check. REUTERS

Gingrich appeared on the Fox News show Outnumbered on Sept. 16 to discuss the cost of riot damage and who is funding the riots, which have affected many cities across the United States since the death of George Floyd on May 25 as peaceful protests have in some cases escalated into violence and looting (here).

During the discussion, Gingrich said: “The number one problem in almost all these cities is George Soros-elected, left-wing, anti-police, pro-criminal district attorneys who refuse to keep people locked up. […] Progressive district attorneys are anti-police, pro-criminal and overwhelmingly elected with George Soros’ money and they’re a major cause of the violence we’re seeing because they keep putting the criminals back on the street.” To which Francis replies, “I’m not sure we need to bring George Soros into this.” The exchange is visible in clips of the show shared on social media youtu.be/rQ7T_IgTEq0 , here .

Harris Faulkner, an Outnumbered co-host addressed the exchange here .

The memes being shared on Facebook ( here , here , here ) show a picture of Francis with the words, “I silenced Newt Gingrich about George Soros because my husband works for Soros.” Some posts have additional text above the meme, which reads, “Melissa Francis is married to Wray Thorn who is managing director at Sightway Capital, a Two Sigma company, owned by GUESS WHO? Right George Soros.”

Francis is indeed married to Wray Thorn ( here , here , here ). Thorn is the Chief Investment Officer for Sightway Capital (here), which is a Two Sigma company, as confirmed by the Sightway Capital website (sightwaycapital.com/about-us/). Thorn is also a venture partner at Two Sigma Ventures (here).

However, Two Sigma is not owned by George Soros. On page 225 of Two Sigma Investment’s May 2020 SEC filings here the direct owners and executive officers for Two Sigma Investments are listed and Soros does not appear on the list. The primary owners, listed as having a 25% but less than 50% ownership stake, are co-chairmen John Overdeck and David Siegel (www.twosigma.com/about/).

VERDICT

False. Fox News’ Melissa Francis’ husband Wray Thorn is a venture partner at Two Sigma and Chief Investment Officer Sightway Capital, owned by Two Sigma. Two Sigma is not owned by George Soros.

This article was produced by the Reuters Fact Check team. Read more about our fact-checking work here .