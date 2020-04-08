False claim: Public Health England gave UK ambulance services dire warning

An audio message that has been shared on social media, including Facebook (here here) features an unidentified woman making a series of claims about the death toll expected from the new coronavirus outbreak in the UK, along with a warning that UK ambulance services will be severely restricted. Public Health England and South East Coast Ambulance Service NHS Foundation Trust are referenced in the message. Both organisations have publicly refuted the information in the clip.

In the voice note the woman refers to working at SECAmb, a widely used abbreviation for South East Coast Ambulance Service NHS Foundation Trust (here). She describes the information as having been given to UK ambulance services by Public Health England. She makes claims about estimated numbers of deaths per day in the UK and states that ambulance services are due to be severely curtailed.

Public Health England (PHE) released a statement through social media on March 8 (here) describing the voice message as “fake news”. PHE requested that people ignore the message and refrain from sharing it further. South East Coast Ambulance Service also referenced the voice message in a March 8 social media post (here ). They described the information in the message as alarmist and advised that it is disregarded.

Multiple comments on social media suggest the voice note was widely shared on WhatsApp as a voice note. It is not clear who recorded the message.

VERDICT

False: the information in the audio file has been strongly refuted by Public Health England and the local ambulance trust mentioned in the message.

This article was produced by the Reuters Fact Check team. Read more about our fact checking work here .