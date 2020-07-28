Fact check: British holidaymakers can return from Spain

A social media post shared 49,000 times on Facebook has made the false claim that British holidaymakers cannot return home from Spain.

“Won’t let holiday makers back in from Spain? But paddle your dingy (sic) from France and we’ll welcome you, with a home and benefit?”, the post reads ( here ).

On July 25, Britain abruptly imposed a two-week quarantine on all travellers arriving from Spain after a surge of coronavirus cases ( here ).

These rules, however, do not prevent British holidaymakers in Spain from returning to the UK. They state that those returning must provide their journey and contact details and self-isolate for 14 days on arrival ( here ).

The post also makes an apparent reference to migrants crossing the English Channel in small boats from France, suggesting such people will be welcomed and receive welfare benefits.

A previous Reuters fact check debunked the claim that illegal immigrants - those who have entered the country illegally and do not have the right to stay - are entitled to benefits from the UK’s welfare system ( here ).

Refugees - that is, asylum-seekers whose asylum application has been successful - can claim benefits in Britain. A person entering the UK can register an asylum claim at the border, which if successful will allow them to stay in the country ( here ).

To be classified as a refugee, a person must be unable to live safely in their own country because of fear of persecution, for example on grounds of race, religion, political opinion or sexual orientation ( here ).

VERDICT

False. British holidaymakers can return from Spain. Illegal immigrants cannot receive benefits, although successful asylum-seekers can.

