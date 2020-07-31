Fact check: Spain didn’t introduce nationwide mandatory mask-wearing three weeks before new UK quarantine rules

Thousands of social media users have shared posts claiming Spain introduced mandatory masks “everywhere for everyone” around three weeks before the country went back on the UK quarantine list because of the high number of COVID-19 cases there. The posts suggest that masks are therefore not effective.

These claims are false. Spain does have strict rules on mask-wearing, but different regions introduced regulations at different times, and in some cases more recently than the posts claim. More broadly, there is scientific evidence that masks are helpful in preventing the spread of COVID-19.

The main text of the post says: “Spain introduced mandatory masks everywhere for everyone about 3 weeks ago. Today Spain is back on the quarantine list. Those masks sure are effective aren’t they...” ( here , here ).

On July 25, the UK imposed a two-week quarantine on all travelers arriving from Spain due to a surge in cases of COVID-19 ( here ).

In Madrid, mask wearing in all public spaces, even when social distancing measures can be respected, did not become mandatory until five days after the UK announcement (not three weeks before, as the post claims) ( here ).

As of July 13 – 12 days before the UK announcement – several Spanish regions had yet to introduce mandatory mask-wearing even when people are socially distant ( here ).

In Spain’s Canary Islands, unlike the remaining regions, masks are not mandatory if people are outdoors and can keep a 1.5-metre distance from others ( here and here ). In most of the areas of Spain where mask wearing is mandatory in public, there are no rules on wearing them at home ( here ).

On the effectiveness of masks, the latest UK government advice says: “The best available scientific evidence is that, when used correctly, wearing a face covering may reduce the spread of coronavirus droplets in certain circumstances, helping to protect others” ( here ).

A recent study by Cambridge and Greenwich universities showed that masks can dramatically reduce transmission rates of COVID-19 ( here ).

VERDICT

False. Although masks are mandatory in many regions of Spain, they are not obligatory everywhere and in every setting. They were not made mandatory nationwide three weeks before the UK introduced a new quarantine on people travelling from Spain. Scientific evidence also shows that masks are effective at preventing the spread of COVID-19.

