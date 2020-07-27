Fact check: SpongeBob’s address is not Jeffrey Epstein’s Caribbean island

Posts on Facebook claim that the address shown on the driver’s license of SpongeBob SquarePants, the animated sea sponge who has starred in the eponymous Nickelodeon show since 1999, is located on Little St. James, the private island in the U.S. Virgin Islands once owned by Jeffrey Epstein. This claim is false.

According to a SpongeBob fandom page ( here ), iterations of SpongeBob’s driver’s license has appeared in eight episodes throughout the series: "Sleepy Time” (2000), “No Free Rides” (2001), “Nautical Novice” (2008), “Gone” (2008), “Bumper to Bumper” (2012), “Patrick! The Game” (2015), “SpongeBob LongPants” (2016), “Burst Your Bubble” (2017), and “Girls’ Night Out” (2018). The address for his “pineapple under the sea” has consistently been “124 Conch St., Bikini Bottom” in each of these episodes.

The posts on social claim that “124 Conch Street” is the address of a theme park called “Ledges of Little St. James” that is located on Little St. James. Dubbed “Pedophile Island” and “Orgy Island” by locals and the media alike, the island, according to Epstein’s accusers, was once a place where Epstein and his associates trafficked and sexually abused young women and girls.

Social media posts juxtapose SpongeBob’s driver’s license with a screenshot of a Google Maps entry for “Ledges of Little St. James,” an alleged theme park located on the northern tip of Epstein’s island, with the address “124 conch street Bikini bottom, St Thomas 00802.” One Facebook user sharing this post said, “all of these cartoons are tainted by pedophiles. our kids are not safe” ( here ). Some iterations of the image, like this one here , include text that reads, “Why is Jeffrey Epstein sex traffic island address doing on SPONGEBOB. DO your research This is crazy… #savethekids #hollywoodisfullofpedophiles.”

In January 2020, the U.S. Virgin Islands sued Epstein’s estate, claiming that the late accused sex offender raped and trafficked dozens of young women and girls on a private Caribbean island he owned ( here ). The complaint filed by Virgin Islands Attorney General Denise George significantly broadens the scope of the financier’s alleged misconduct, saying it spanned from 2001 to 2018 and targeted girls who appeared to be as young as 11 or 12.

Though a Google Maps search for “little st james theme park address,” as seen in the posts, does not currently yield a result for SpongeBob’s fictional address on Epstein’s island, it may well have in the past. As explained here on the Help Center page for Google Maps, anyone can “publicly add places, like a business or landmark, to the map” by searching for an address and clicking on the “Add a missing place” option. It is likely that someone did this for “124 Conch Street.”

Satellite and aerial images provided bit.ly/2By7kzS by Google Earth do not indicate the presence of a theme park on Little St. James, or at least not one located outdoors. Images published here by Reuters as well as 360-degree drone footage of Little St. James and neighboring Great St. James, provided here by the Miami Herald, suggest the same.

VERDICT

False. The address seen on SpongeBob SquarePants’s driver’s license is not the address of a theme park located on Jeffrey Epstein’s island.

