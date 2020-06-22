Fact check: Men pictured and named on social media were not involved in UK stabbing attack

Reuters Fact Check. REUTERS/Axel Schmidt

Posts on Facebook and Twitter have been making false claims about the person arrested on suspicion of carrying out a deadly stabbing attack in Reading, west of London.

The posts, which were uploaded the day after the attack on June 20, include a mugshot of a man accompanied by a caption that says his name is Ahmed Hannachi. They claim to reveal the person who carried out the attack in Forbury Gardens, which killed three people ( here , here , here ). These claims have since been referenced in at least one news report here .

But neither the name nor the photo match the person who has been arrested in relation to the attack – nor do the name and photo relate to each other.

Thames Valley Police has not yet officially revealed the name of the attacker, but said a 25-year-old man had been arrested on suspicion of murder ( here ). A Western security source told Reuters on Sunday that the man is a Libyan national called Khairi Saadallah ( here ).

The social media posts are therefore wrong. The man in the mugshot that has been shared by thousands of people is, in fact, Ahmed Ressam, a 53-year-old Algerian national currently in prison in the United States for a failed 1999 New Year’s Eve plot to bomb Los Angeles Airport ( here , here ).

Ressam’s mugshot – identical to the one in the social media posts - can be seen in a news report on his sentencing here . It can also be found in the FBI database by searching for his name on the page listing the bureau’s major terrorism cases ( here ).

The name Ahmed Hannachi quoted in the social media posts is also unrelated to the UK attack. A man of that name stabbed two women to death at a train station in Marseille in 2017, and was shot dead by police ( here ).

VERDICT

False. Neither the man in the mugshot (Ahmed Ressam), nor Ahmed Hannachi was involved in the stabbing attack in Reading. This article was produced by the Reuters Fact Check team. Read more about our fact-checking work here .