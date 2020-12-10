Fact check: Partly false list of alleged ‘stacked deck’ with politicians’ family links

A post circulating on social media allegedly lists family ties of prominent democrats to claim that the “media is rigged” or in cahoots with political democrats. Among those included are Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, California Gov. Gavin Newsom, U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, and Democratic Congressman Adam Schiff.

The list is an assortment of fabricated or inaccurate family links with some relationships that were once authentic during the Obama administration. Some segments of this claim have been circulating since at least 2014.

Some iterations of the lengthy posts include a text that reads: “This is what you call a ‘Stacked deck’. If you had a hunch the media was somewhat rigged and you couldn’t put your finger on it, this might help you solve the puzzle”.

A similar version of this claim, that doesn’t mention Gov. Whitmer, has been circulating since at least Oct. 25, 2019, according to CrowdTangle, a social media content discovery and monitoring tool. ( here , here ).

The version with the claim about Whitmer has been circulating since at least April 29, 2020 here . Others fact-checkers have debunked similar iterations of this list here and here .

WHITMER AND SOROS - FALSE

Recent posts include the claim that the Gov. Whitmer “used to work for George Soros”. This allegation was amplified earlier this year by conservative voice Chuck Woolery on Twitter archive.vn/O7FtY. Chelsea Lewis, deputy press secretary of Whitmer’s office, told Reuters via email that the claim is “completely false information”.

As explained by Michigan State University, Whitmer’s alma mater, after graduating in 1998 she worked at the law firm Dickinson Wright for two years ( here ), before being elected to the House of Representatives in 2000. More about Whitmer’s career is visible here ( bit.ly/3oCWZ8A ).

NEWSOM AND PELOSI – FALSE

Posts with this claim allege California Gov. Gavin Newsom is Nancy Pelosi’s nephew. This is false, although their families were once related through a marriage decades ago.

As reported by the San Francisco Chronicle ( bit.ly/2VUZO8M ), Belinda Barbara Newsom, Gavin Newsom’s aunt, was married to Ron Pelosi, Nancy Pelosi’s brother-in-law. The couple divorced in 1977 ( here ).

ADAM SCHIFF’S SISTER AND SOROS’ SON – FALSE

Posts also falsely claim that the sister of Adam Schiff, U.S. Representative for California's 28th congressional district, is “married to George Soros’ son”. Schiff doesn’t have a sister. Adam Schiff is the son of Edward and Sherrill Anne Schiff, and brother of Daniel M. Schiff ( legcy.co/36M5hCX ).

The confusion may have surged from the marriage of one of Soros’s sons. As reported by Forbes here , the billionaire and philanthropist has five children. One of them, Robert Soros, according to a wedding announcement by the New York Times here , got married to a woman named Melissa Robin Schiff in 1992. However, Melissa Schiff, daughter of Marlene S. Schiff and Hazkel Schiff, is not the sister of the democratic congressman.

In 2018, the congressman’s office told FactCheck.org here he has no known relation to Melissa.

JOHN KERRY’S DAUGHTER MARRIED TO IRANIAN MULLAH’S SON – FALSE

The posts also claim that the daughter of John Kerry “is married to a Mullah’s son in Iran”. This is false.

This allegation resembles a five-year old debunked claim that aimed to relate Kerry, then Secretary of State, with Mohammad Javad Zarif, the Iranian foreign minister that at the time was negotiating the nuclear deal with Kerry ( here ).

Vanessa Kerry, one of two daughters of the 2004 Democratic presidential nominee ( here , here ) married Brian Vala Nahed in 2009 ( here ). Nahed was born in New York, according to his professional profile on the Massachusetts General Hospital website here .

As reported by the Boston Globe here , Nahed and Kerry became targets of misinformation in 2015. The rumor circulating then was that the best man at Vanessa’s and Brian’s wedding was the son of Javad Zarif. The claim was denied by Vanessa on Twitter here and also dismissed by the Iranian government here .

In their wedding announcement in 2009 here , the New York Times reported that Vala Nahed was the son of the chief of staff at a hospital in Mission Hills, California, and that his mother managed a private practice that was also run by Nahed’s father. The Boston Globe also reported here that Nahed’s parents left Iran in 1975.

MEDIA AND THE OBAMA ADMINISTRATION – MOSTLY TRUE

Virtually the same claim about staff at CBS, ABC News and CNN being linked to the Obama administration has been circulating since at least 2014, according to the earliest iteration Reuters could find on Facebook public groups and pages ( here ) .

Snopes looked into the claim here in 2016, when the list was “widely reproduced via social media and email “. At the time, some of the roles were already outdated.

RICE AND CAMERON

The claim mentions that Susan Rice, who was National Security Adviser for the Obama administration from 2013 to 2017, was married to Ian Cameron ( here ), who is referred to in the claim as “ABC News Executive Producer”. Cameron did hold this role at ABC’s “This Week” twitter.com/thisweekabc ) , but he stepped down in 2010, ( here ).

Reuters could not confirm whether Cameron is still working in the media.

JAFFE AND HOGAN

It also mentions the marriage of Matthew Jaffe, “ABC News and Univision reporter”, and Katie Hogan, “Obama’s former deputy press secretary”. This claim is largely true.

Jaffe did hold the roles mentioned in this claim at some point during Obama administration. According to his LinkedIn profile he was a correspondent at Univision from 2011-2012 and a reporter and producer at ABC News from 2006 to 2014. In 2014, Jaffe became Director of Communications of the Institute of Politics at the University of Chicago.

Hogan’s role description is largely true. She held several press related roles within Obama’s presidential campaigns and first administration ( here ), including deputy press secretary during his second presidential campaign. According to her LinkedIn profile, she became executive director of Organizing for Action (OFA) in 2013, a non-profit group created by members Obama’s former campaign team.

SHIPMAN AND CARNEY

It also mentions the marriage of Claire Shipman, ABC news correspondent, and former White House Secretary Jay Carney. This claim is largely true.

Some iterations of the post correctly refer to Carney as “former Obama White House press secretary”. Carney left his role at the Obama administration in 2014 as reported by Reuters here . Carney is currently Senior Vice President of Global Corporate Affairs at Amazon ( twitter.com/jaycarney ).

According to her HarperCollins profile, Shipman “was a regular contributor to Good Morning America and other national broadcasts for ABC News”, before turning to writing ( here ).

BEN AND ELIZABETH SHERWOOD

The claims refer to Ben Sherwood, “ABC President”, as brother of Elizabeth Sherwood, “Obama’s special adviser”. While their roles at the time were not accurately described, the two did hold positions at ABC and Obama’s administration respectively.

Ben Sherwood was named president of ABC in 2010 ( here ).

On 2014, Sherwood was promoted to be co-chairman of Disney Media Networks and president of the Disney/ABC Television group ( here ). According to his LinkedIn profile, he left the company in 2019. As reported by Variety here , the decision after the company’s acquisition of 21st Century Fox.

Elizabeth Sherwood held several roles during both Obama administrations as visible here , including Special Assistant to the President and Senior Director for European Affairs at the National Security Council (NSC) from 2009 to 2013.

MOSELEY AND NIDES

The posts refer to Virginia Moseley, “CNN President”, as the wife of Tom Nides, “former Hillary Clinton’s deputy secretary”. While Moseley’s role is not accurately described, she did work at CNN.

Moseley joined CNN in 2012 as vice president and deputy bureau chief at the network’s Washington bureau ( here ) and became senior vice president of newsgathering of the network’s U.S. operation in 2018 ( here ), a role she holds as of the publishing of this check. ( here )

Tom Nides, served as deputy to U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton from 2011 to 2013. As reported by Reuters here , he rejoined U.S. investment bank Morgan Stanley in 2013.

VERDICT

Partly false. This list includes fabricated family ties and some relationships that were once authentic during the Obama administration.

This article was produced by the Reuters Fact Check team. Read more about our work to fact-check social media posts here .