Fact check: Inspiration behind original Statue of Liberty design

Social media users are circulating posts which claim that New York’s Statue of Liberty was originally modeled after an enslaved Black woman. This primary claim is false. The original model of the statue was inspired by the figure of a female Arab peasant, enlarged to colossal proportions.

The Statue of Liberty is seen on Liberty Island in New York Harbor, U.S., May 16, 2019. REUTERS/Mike Segar

The full text of the post reads, “The original statue was a black woman given to us by France to pay homage to the slaves that were brought here by force. The original was refused by America so they made a new one with a white face on it! BELIEVE ME WHEN I TELL YOU WE ARE QUEENS!!!”

Examples of this claim are visible here and here .

In 1876, French craftsmen and artisans started construction of the statue in France, designed by sculptor Frederic Auguste Bartholdi as a celebration of the centennial of the U.S. Declaration of Independence ( here ).

Bartholdi had proposed a monumental figure of a “robe-clad woman representing Egypt” during the construction of the Suez Canal in Egypt in the 1850s. While Egypt rejected the idea as too costly, Bartholdi’s initial vision of an “Arab peasant” evolved into one of a “colossal goddess” that he’d later apply to his Statue of Liberty design ( here ).

The early designs of this statue, per the work of scholars Barry Moreno and Edward Berenson, took the form of a veiled, peasant woman. The proposed work was entitled “Egypt Carrying the Light to Asia.” ( bit.ly/2Dv9Vet and bit.ly/2ZVYVOJ ).

Berenson writes, “Bartholdi produced a series of drawings in which the proposed statue began as a gigantic female fellah, or Arab peasant and gradually evolved into a colossal goddess…” The final rendering for this monument, Berenson notes, was perched on a pedestal in loose-fitting robes holding a torch above its head ( bit.ly/30bGfuH ).

Bartholdi had also studied ancient classical figures of massive proportions. The statue of Helios, also known as the Colossus of Rhodes, influenced his plans for the eventual construction of Libertas, the subject of the Statue of Liberty ( bit.ly/3fheoj1 ).

Bartholdi was ultimately not commissioned for the work due to budgetary restraints, but he revisited these early models when designing what is now known as the Statue of Liberty, formally entitled “Liberty Enlightening the World.” ( www.nps.gov/stli/index.htm ).

The National Park Service confirms that the statue was modeled after the Roman Goddess Liberty, or Libertas, also stating that classical images of Liberty are often depicted in the female form ( here ).

The broken chains near the statue’s feet, the NPS states, likely represent breaking free from “tyranny and servitude.” ( here )

By 1884, the entire statue was completed and put together in Paris, while construction workers, many of whom were recent immigrants, began building the statue’s pedestal on Bedloe's Island in New York Harbor ( here and here ). The workers who reassembled the statue once it arrived in New York were also largely new immigrants.

Less than a mile from Ellis Island, the Statue of Liberty “grew as an inspiration to immigrants who sailed past her on their way to America,” according to the Liberty Ellis Foundation ( here ), particularly with the inscription of Emma Lazarus’s poem “The New Colossus” ( here ) on the plaque of the pedestal in 1903.

Reuters recently debunked a claim alleging that Taylor Swift had called for the Statue of Liberty to be taken down ( here ).

VERDICT

False. The Statue of Liberty was not modeled after an enslaved Black woman.

This article was produced by the Reuters Fact Check team. Read more about our work to fact-check social media posts here .