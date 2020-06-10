Fact check: Defaced Robert E. Lee statue falsely labelled as ‘London protest aftermath’

A number of Facebook posts, some with hundreds of shares as of June 10, share an image of a monument covered in graffiti and link it to anti-racism protests in London. The image is of a monument in the United States.
Some of the posts describe the image as taken in London ( here ) while others share screenshots of misleading posts about the photo ( here , here ). Many shares of the image suggest the graffiti is related to anti-racism protests that took place in London in early June.
The photo was taken in Richmond, Virginia, at a monument to Confederate commander Robert E. Lee. Images of the monument with graffiti matching that seen in the photo have been shared on social media since May 31 ( here , here , here ). The defaced monument has featured in reporting on anti-racism protests in the United States since the death of George Floyd on May 25 ( here here ).
The Governor of Virginia, Ralph Northam, ordered the removal of the statue on June 4 ( here ), but a 10-day injunction against this order was issued by a Virginia judge on June 8 ( here ).
False. Posts claiming to show damage from protests in London are using a photo of the defaced statue of Confederate soldier Robert E. Lee in Virginia.
