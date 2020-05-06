True claim: As of May 6, 2020, the UK's Stepping Hill hospital was still treating COVID-19 patients

A Facebook post that was shared 1,100 times before being taken down on May 6, 2020, made the claim that the COVID-19 ward at Stepping Hill Hospital in Stockport, England, was empty. This claim has been refuted by the hospital.

A spokesperson for Stepping Hill Hospital told Reuters: “We can confirm that this is not accurate, we still have a number of patients on our COVID-19 wards. We have contacted the person who posted this asking them to take it down as soon as possible, and have also reported it to Facebook asking them to remove it also.”

Several social media users reacted to the misleading Facebook post, urging their friends not to believe the false claim and to maintain their efforts to slow the spread of the new coronavirus.

One user wrote (here): "Some people might relax their social isolation after reading that which could lead to so much more pressure being put on Stepping Hill and their staff when we are already under so much pressure."

“Stay home and stay safe, and look after our NHS and frontline staff and their FAMILIES please.”

The UK has overtaken Italy to report the highest official death toll from the novel coronavirus with more than 32,000 fatalities (here).

According to The Times newspaper, the government has drawn up a three-stage plan to ease the coronavirus lockdown that was imposed at the end of March (here). Prime Minister Boris Johnson has made it clear that he is worried about triggering a second spike in cases.

True. On May 6, 2020, England’s Stepping Hill Hospital confirmed it still had patients on its COVID-19 wards.

