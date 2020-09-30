Fact check: Misattributed Steve Harvey quote about supporting Trump

Users on social media are sharing a quote allegedly by entertainer and talk show host Steve Harvey in defense of President Donald Trump. The lengthy text, which compares Trump to an “exterminator” that will rid a house “infested with raccoons” in your absence, was misattributed to Harvey after a person with the same name shared the text on Facebook.

Posts with this claim introduce the quote with the title “How I feel about Trump by Steve Harvey.” The text starts: “You’ve been on vacation for two weeks, you come home, and your basement is infested with raccoons…” and include statements like “You want your problem fixed!.. He’s the guy.. He’s the best!. Here’s why we want Trump: Yes, he’s a bit of a jerk; Yes, he’s an egomaniac; but we don’t care!”

Some iterations of this claim also feature a photograph of Harvey. Recent examples are visible here , here , here , here

Reuters could not find any evidence that Steve Harvey ever said this. A Google search of the claim brought up fact checks and blog posts that provide no source. The quote does not appear on Harvey’s social media ( twitter.com/iamsteveharvey , www.facebook.com/SteveHarvey/ ) or website ( steveharvey.com/ ).

The Steve Harvey Global Team told Reuters on email that “This statement was not written by Mr. Harvey”

A similar version of this text, without any attribution to Steve Harvey, was published by Infowars on March 4, 2016 here . At the time, the website founded by conspiracy theorist Alex Jones attributed it to a letter sent “by an anonymous author.”

In the letter, the author described himself as an 80-year-old. Before introducing his analogy, he wrote: “So here it is, the best analogy I could come up with. Here is the reason so many Americans have boarded the Trump Train, and why you’re (sic) pleas to come back to the party who deserted us, is falling on deaf ears.”

The raccoon analogy gained attention in 2018, when Republican candidate Scott Wagner mentioned it at a campaign event in Pennsylvania. As reported by Mother Jones here , “in an attempt to explain Trump’s appeal to the voters who earned him the presidency, Wagner borrowed from an allegory originally published in Infowars.”

MISATTRIBUTION

According to the earliest iteration Reuters could find on Facebook public groups and pages, the text being misattributed to Harvey dates back at least to Feb. 21, 2019 ( here , here , here ).

It appears the misattribution surged in popularity after a user who happened to share the name with the comedian and TV host posted the message on his Facebook profile. As reported by Snopes at the time here , a man named Steve Harvey posted the text on Jan. 11, 2019 The post visible here has over 166,000 shares and it is still being shared as of this article’s publication.

STEVE HARVEY AND TRUMP

The host of Family Feud has publicly said he is no supporter of President Donald Trump. On a 2018 episode of the Steve Harvey Morning Show he said: “Anybody that really knows me and listens to this show know good hell well I’m not a Trump supporter.” (See 02:36 mark here .)

Harvey later referred to a 2017 meeting with then president-elect Donald Trump ( here ) , for which he reportedly faced backlash ( here , here ). He later explained his decision to attend to this meeting in a statement visible here .

Reuters Fact Check has debunked other claims about quotes misattributed to celebrities here , here and here .

VERDICT

False. This text was misattributed to entertainer Steve Harvey after an early iteration of the post was shared by a Facebook user with the same name. It originated on InfoWars, attributed to an anonymous source.

This article was produced by the Reuters Fact Check team. Read more about our work to fact-check social media posts here .