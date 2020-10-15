Fact check: Posts confuse common stink bug with blood-feeding triatomine bug (or ‘kissing bug’)

Posts shared tens of thousands of times on Facebook juxtapose a screenshot of Google Images results for “new bugs in Illinois” with a description of the triatomine bug, known as the “kissing bug.” The posts say the “deadly ‘kissing bug’ “feed(s) on the blood of mammals, including humans and pets, biting them in the lip area.” Suggesting that the Google Image results show triatomine bugs, this claim is false. Though triatomine bugs have been reported in Illinois before, the posts depict stink bugs, which are common and not dangerous.

Reuters Fact Check. REUTERS

Examples of posts making this claim can be found here here and here here .

The link shown in the screenshot is to a Nov. 24, 2015 article by local ABC-affiliate WQAD-TV ( here ). It says the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) have identified the triatomine bug in more than half of the United States, including Illinois. Patch.com and Fox2Now St. Louis published similar reports the same day ( here , here ).

As explained here by the CDC, triatomine bugs can get infected with a parasite called T. cruzi by biting an infected animal or person. The infected bugs, most often found in houses made of mud, adobe, straw, and palm thatch, pass the parasites in their feces. At night, they emerge from fissures in walls and roofs and bite people’s faces while they sleep, defecating after biting and drinking their blood and potentially causing an infection.

Chagas disease, the condition caused by the infection, is largely found “in rural areas of Latin America where poverty is widespread,” with an estimated 8 million people in South America, Central America, and Mexico having the disease ( here ). The disease has been found in the United States, but it is not endemic.

More about the Chagas disease is visible here.

In response to public concern about triatomine bugs, the New York Times published an article on Nov. 25, 2015 with the headline “No, Kissing Bugs Are Not a New Scourge” ( here ).

Citing posts from social media users “suddenly very concerned about dying from the bite of ‘kissing bugs,’” the Times article told readers that “the bugs are not any more likely to kill you than they have been for the last couple of centuries” as they have been around during that time and are not a new scourge. The article explained that triatomine bugs have been in the United States since at least the 1800s.

Unlike triatomine bugs, brown marmorated stink bugs are a nuisance, but do not bite people or animals. As stated here by the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), the “invasive pest” is “present throughout much of the United States.” As agricultural pests, they feed on and damage “numerous fruit, vegetable, and field crops including apples, apricots, Asian pears, cherries, corn (field and sweet), grapes, lima beans, nectarines and peaches, peppers, tomatoes and soybeans.”

In homes and businesses, stink bugs “congregate almost anywhere, including bookcases; under beds and sofas; in cracks under or behind baseboards, window and door trim; and in attics.” However, “these pests will not cause structural damage or reproduce in homes.” ( here )

The Google images shown on the left side of these Facebook posts are of stink bugs, not triatomine bugs. As described here by the EPA, adult stink bugs are “shield shaped with brown mottling” and are “roughly the size of a U.S. dime. Its abdominal edges and last two antennal segments have alternating broad light and dark bands.”

Triatomine bugs, on the other hand, “have brown or black wings, sometimes with a ring of red, orange, or yellow stripes on the edge” and are usually “about the size of a penny.” Provided by Business Insider, a guide to telling the two species apart is available here .

VERDICT

False. Although the CDC has identified the presence of triatomine bugs in Illinois, the images shown in the post are of stink bugs, which do not feed on animals or pets, nor are they harmful to human health.

This article was produced by the Reuters Fact Check team. Read more about our fact-checking work here .