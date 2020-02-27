False claim: Circulating image claims to test viewers' stress levels

The Facebook page "Funny thoughts and jokes." here is among others to have posted an image here on Facebook that appears to show a moving optical illusion.

Most instances of this claim say that if the image is still, the viewer is calm, but if the image appears to be moving, the viewer is stressed. If the image is moving like “a carousel”, then the viewer is very stressed. Some instances of the post then ask the viewer how they are doing based on what they see and claim that it was created by a Japanese neurologist and it can be used to tell a viewer how stressed they are.

A reverse image search brings up graphic artist Yurii Perepadia on Instagram who has created this image. (Please click here for his Instagram page). In a post here , he explains:

"I drew this optical illusion in Adobe Illustrator on September 26, 2016. To create it, I used the effect of Akioshi Kitaoka here . This is a white and black stroke on a colored background, this is a white and black stroke on a colored background, which sets in motion the focus of vision and it seems to a person that the details of the image are moving. Japanese psychotherapist Yamamoto Hashima has nothing to do with this picture. Moreover, Yamamoto Hashima does not really exist. Google to help."

Perepadia’s reference to a “Yamamoto Hashima” is in reference to instances of his image being shared with the claim that it was created by a Japanese psychotherapist of that name. Example here .

The image is an artwork that is designed in a way that it is supposed to seem like it's moving, as it is an optical illusion. Most of Perepadia's designs www.instagram.com/yuryfrom/ do the same thing. The image is therefore simply an optical illusion, making it possible for the human eye and brain to think an image is moving like a video.

The claim that this image shows a stress-test is false as this image was created by graphic artist Yurii Perepadia and not by a Japanese neurologist to test stress levels. The image is an optical illusion.

False: This image cannot tell you how stressed you are