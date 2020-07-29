Fact check: Bristol University student death has no link to 5G technology

Reuters Fact Check. REUTERS/Axel Schmidt

An Instagram post suggests the death of a student at Bristol University in England in April 2018 was linked to 5G technology. This claim is false.

The post ( here ), from an account with over 13,000 followers as of July 29, 2020, is captioned: “5G has robbed many lives. It’s about to rob many more. It’s illegal and unlawful and Bristol University physics dept had it when this young woman took her life. Like countless others there also.” It includes a screenshot of the headline from a Mail Online story ( here ) that reads: “Parents sue Bristol University for negligence after their daughter with severe anxiety killed herself on the day she was due to give a presentation”.

Twenty-year-old student Natasha Abrahart committed suicide in April 2018. At an inquest into her death in 2019, the BBC reported: “Avon Coroner's Court heard she was chronically shy and had issues with body image” ( here ). Bristol University was found not to be at fault. There was no suggestion in the inquest or through the campaigning by her parents ( here ) that the death of Ms Abrahart had any connection with 5G technology.

VERDICT

False. There is no evidence of any link between 5G technology and the death of a Bristol University student.

