Fact check: UK university lockdown not part of plan to use sterilising vaccine on students

A social media post has said British universities have been made to lock down as part of a plan to use a sterilising vaccine on students. This is false.

Coronavirus outbreaks have forced some universities to ask students to self-isolate in their rooms and follow lectures online (here).

A section of the post reads: “Pls share the hell out of this to all Parents of young uni students imprisoned in their dorms! The ploy will be to lock them in over the winter until the vaxx is out, at which point they will be punch drunk with depression, isolation, brainwashed and easy prey for the Planned Parenthood vaccination (ie sterilisation)”.

No COVID-19 vaccine is linked to Planned Parenthood, nor has one been designed to sterilise people.

This claim is likely to have stemmed from previous misinformation about the sterilising effect of vaccines, which a previous Reuters has fact check debunked (here) .

Questions have been raised about the impact - both in terms of mental health and financially – of asking students to self-isolate.

Some students, who pay £9,250 a year in fees, have questioned whether they are getting value for money if most learning will be online.

Despite this, there is no evidence that the new measures were introduced as part of a plan to deliberately demoralise the students, or to use a sterilising vaccination on them.

The lockdowns have been enforced to control localised outbreaks, such as those in Manchester and Glasgow (here) .

In Manchester, the students at residential halls at Manchester Metropolitan University have to self-isolate for 14 days after 127 tested positive for COVID-19.

The university said that this was a “necessary rapid response” to protect the wider community (www.mmu.ac.uk/covid-19-update/) .

Despite the current measures, students are expected to be able to return home for Christmas, though face-to-face teaching may have to end a few weeks before they leave to allow for self-isolation, Education Secretary Gavin Williamson has said (here) .

VERDICT

False. The lockdowns have been called to control local outbreaks at select universities. No COVID-19 vaccine is connected to Planned Parenthood, and claims that it has been designed to sterilise have been previously debunked.

