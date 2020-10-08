Fact check: Susan Page is writing a book about Nancy Pelosi and has also written a Barbara Bush biography

Hours before USA Today journalist Susan Page moderated the U.S. vice presidential debate on Oct. 7, 2020, a meme was shared on social media referencing Page’s upcoming biography on U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and questioning her neutrality ahead of the debate. This meme fails to mention that Page is also the author of a biography of late Republican figure Barbara Bush.

Debate moderator Susan Page takes the stage during the 2020 vice presidential debate between U.S. Vice President Mike Pence and Democratic vice presidential nominee and U.S. Senator Kamala Harris on the campus of the University of Utah in Salt Lake City, Utah, U.S., October 7, 2020. Justin Sullivan/Pool via REUTERS

The meme shared tens of thousands of times is visible on Facebook here , here and here . The claim has been also shared by conservative voice Ryan Fournier here , here and Pro-Trump youth group Turning Point Action, an affiliate of Turning Point USA ( here ) .

Some social media users reacting to this meme allege Page would be “biased” during the debate, with comments reading: “What ever happened to impartial moderators,” “Certainly a Bias (SIC) moderater,” and “It’s all so crooked.”

Susan Page is USA Today’s Washington Bureau Chief. She released her first book in April 2019. In the biography titled “The Matriarch: Barbara Bush and the Making of an American Dynasty,” Page explored the life of the late wife of President George H.W. Bush and mother of President George W. Bush ( here ). She also revealed Bush’s perspective on abortion ( here ).

Her second book, "Madam Speaker: Nancy Pelosi/Lessons of Power", is still being written and is expected to be released in April 2021 according to publisher Twelve Books ( here ) . Page has spoken about the upcoming biography ( here ) .

Page has not publicly discussed her political beliefs nor has she endorsed a candidate ahead the 2020 election. As reported by Heavy here , her voter registration appears to not list any party affiliation.

Following the Oct 7 debate, a New York Times calculation here , found that Mike Pence and Kamala Harris had almost the same amount of speaking time ( here ). A CNN tally here also reflects this, with Pence and Harris speaking 36:27 and 36:24 minutes respectively.

VERDICT

Missing context. Susan Page is the author of a biography about late Republican Barbara Bush and also an upcoming book about Nancy Pelosi.

