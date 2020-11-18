Fact check: COVID-19 nasal swab tests do not give you coronavirus

A video falsely claiming that coronavirus tests are infecting people with COVID-19 has been shared online.

Reuters Fact Check. REUTERS

The clip (here) was posted to YouTube on Nov. 10 and shared numerous times on Facebook with captions reading: “Don’t get tested…the tests ARE the problem” and “people are genuinely getting sick now. I know many. And they have ALL gotten sick IMMEDIATELY after the damn test.”

The speaker repeats this claim in the video, saying: “It seems to me that these tests could very well be the source of people getting introduced to a Covid type virus strain that is in fact making them sick and they don’t know it.

“So, if you needed another reason to avoid taking a Covid test at all costs, here’s pretty scientific proof on sciencedirect.com.”

This alleged “proof” refers to two journal articles on nasal vaccination uploaded to the peer-reviewed medical research platform ScienceDirect (here and here) .

The speaker highlights the articles and states: “It’s very clear that the science of a nasally administered vaccination now exists.”

This is true. The nasal spray flu vaccine is a relatively common example and the pros and cons are outlined by America’s Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) (here) .

However, two articles about nasal vaccination are not evidence that the COVID-19 test gives people coronavirus.

The speaker seems to connect nasal vaccinations with coronavirus because COVID-19 diagnostic tests, which show if you have a current infection, take a swab inside your nose. Details are provided online by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the UK government (here and here) .

Swabs for COVID-19 tests are taken with long cotton buds in the UK and the FDA advises the use of spun fibre, foam or even 3D printed swabs in the US (here and here) .

VERDICT

False. COVID-19 tests do not infect people with coronavirus. Nasal vaccinations do exist, for example for flu, but they are unrelated to coronavirus tests.

This article was produced by the Reuters Fact Check team. Read more about our fact-checking work www.reuters.com/fact-check .