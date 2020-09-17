Fact check: Target did not introduce new uniform with Black Lives Matter text

Social media users have been sharing photographs of a cashier at a Target store wearing a red Black Lives Matter t-shirt and claiming that this is Target’s new uniform.

Reuters Fact Check. REUTERS

Examples can be seen here and here .

The post reads: “Check out @Target’s new uniform. I’m officially never shopping there again.”

A spokesperson for Target told Reuters over email that the t-shirt worn in the claim is not Target’s uniform.

They added, “As part of our dress code, team members can wear a combination of red, denim and khaki, as long as their dress is not derogatory, vulgar, profane or directly referencing a political candidate. Based on these guidelines, this team member is in line with our dress code.”

In February 2019, Target introduced blue jeans into its usual uniform of a red top with khaki pants. ( here )

Black Lives Matter was founded by three women who popularized the slogan during protests over the 2012 killing of Trayvon Martin, an African-American teen who was shot by George Zimmerman, a neighborhood watch volunteer in Sanford, Florida. ( here )

VERDICT

False. Target did not implement a new uniform policy with shirts that include “Black Lives Matter” text. The photo depicted an individual staff member wearing a t-shirt that met the company’s dress code.

This article was produced by the Reuters Fact Check team. Read more about our fact-checking work here .