Fact check: Target not planning to end its “Shop with a Cop” program 

Posts shared thousands of times on Facebook claim that Target has canceled its “Shop with a Cop” program and that underprivileged kids cannot shop for Christmas gifts because “the police ruin Target’s image.” This claim is false.

Reuters Fact Check. REUTERS/Axel Schmidt

Examples of these posts can be found here and here .

According to Target’s website, Shop with a Cop, which is also known as the Heroes & Helpers program, “helps build positive relationship by pairing officers with underprivileged elementary school students as they shop for holiday gifts for their families with gift cards donated by police and retailers” ( here ). The program celebrated its 10-year anniversary last Christmas ( here ).

A spokesperson told Reuters via email that Target plans “to continue to support children with Heroes & Helpers events across the country this holiday season,” but that the company was “carefully considering how to manage these events during the COVID-19 environment.” The Target representative said the company would “have additional details to share as we approach the holiday season.”

The claim seems to have originated on Twitter, with some tweets visible here , here , and here .

On July 27, 2020, a website called “The Courier Daily” amplified the baseless rumor in an article ( here ). The article uses unusual syntax, with quotes such as, “Target departmental store organizes ‘Shop With A Cop’ event every year around Christmas to help the underprivileged kids celebrate the winter holidays with joy” and “People are still confused and asking Target to make people aware of the circumstances as soon as possible, otherwise, the cancel culture will definitely affect the store.”

On its “About Us” page here , “The Courier Daily” says its editor-in-chief is John Smith, whose bio describes him as an “Engineer by degree and blogger by choice.” The accompanying photo, however, shows the actor Taylor John Smith ( here ), who has appeared in the HBO TV miniseries Sharp Objects in 2018 and the Netflix thriller film You Get Me in 2017 ( www.imdb.com/name/nm4973896/ ).

VERDICT

False. Target is not canceling its Shop with a Cop program.

This article was produced by the Reuters Fact Check team. Read more about our work to fact-check social media posts here .