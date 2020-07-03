Fact check: Taylor Swift did not call for Statue of Liberty to be taken down

Posts shared on Facebook claim that Taylor Swift called for the removal of the Statue of Liberty, attributing the following quote to the singer-songwriter: “How can you have a monument to freedom that was built by slaves. Racist monuments make me sick.” This claim and quote are both fabricated.

Singer Taylor Swift arrives on the red carpet for the "Billboard Women in Music" event in Los Angeles, California, U.S., December 12, 2019. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Examples of such posts can be found here , here , and here .

A representative for Swift confirmed by email that these claims were false.

The posts share an image, likely a photoshop made to look like a screengrab from Brazilian media outlet O Globo ( www.globo.com/ ). The inclusion of the Portuguese phrase “Atualizado ha 1 hora” (Updated 1 hour ago), despite the rest of the post being in English, indicates that the purported screenshot is inauthentic, combined with the fact that the story is not on O Globo’s website.

The false claim may have been prompted by Swift’s calls on Twitter ( here ) and Instagram ( here ) last month for the state of Tennessee to remove a monument to Nathan Bedford Forrest, a Confederate Army general who became the first “Grand Wizard” of the Ku Klux Klan ( here ), and not to replace a torn-down statue of Edward Carmack, a late-19th-century newspaper editor who incited a mob against Black journalist and civil rights activist Ida B. Wells for her denunciation of lynching and other racial injustices ( here ).

Swift wrote on Twitter: “As a Tennessean, it makes me sick that there are monuments standing in our state that celebrate racist historical figures who did evil things. Edward Carmack and Nathan Bedford Forrest were DESPICABLE figures in our state history and should be treated as such.”

She added: “Taking down statues isn’t going to fix centuries of systemic oppression, violence and hatred that black people have had to endure but it might bring us one small step closer to making ALL Tennesseans and visitors to our state feel safe - not just the white ones. We need to retroactively change the status of people who perpetuated hideous patterns of racism from ‘heroes’ to ‘villains.’ And villains don’t deserve statues.”

Following the death of George Floyd, nationwide protests against police brutality and white supremacy have included the toppling of Confederate monuments by citizens, as well as demands that local authorities remove them ( here , here ). Anti-racism protesters see the monuments as anti-Black markers of hate while others see them as public documents of history and heritage.

It is worth noting that the Statue of Liberty, contrary to what the post falsely claims Swift said, was not built by slaves, as construction did not begin until a decade after the end of the Civil War. In 1876, French craftsmen and artisans started construction of the statue in France, designed by sculptor Frederic Auguste Bartholdi as a celebration of the centennial of the U.S. Declaration of Independence ( here ).

By 1884, the entire statue was completed and put together in Paris, while construction workers, many of whom were recent immigrants, began building the statue’s pedestal on Bedloe's Island in New York Harbor ( here , here ). The workers who reassembled the statue once it arrived in New York were also largely new immigrants.

Less than a mile from Ellis Island, the country’s busiest immigrant processing station between the late-19th and mid-20th centuries, the Statue of Liberty “grew as an inspiration to immigrants who sailed past her on their way to America,” according to the Liberty Ellis Foundation ( here ), particularly with the inscription of Emma Lazarus’s poem “The New Colossus” ( here ) on a plaque in the pedestal in 1903.

VERDICT

False. Taylor Swift did not say that the Statue of Liberty should be taken down.

This article was produced by the Reuters Fact Check team. Read more about our work to fact-check social media posts here .