Fact Check: Picture does not show advertising endorsed by TED

Users on social media are sharing a picture with an image of a child and adult holding hands, superimposed with text and logos, giving the impression of an advertising campaign. The text reads “Pedophilia is a natural sexual orientation” and the first logo below is the recognizable red letters of TED, the popular American organizer of online talks. The suggestion that TED endorses this message is false. The advertisement is fabricated.

Reuters Fact Check. REUTERS/Axel Schmidt

The post has been flagged multiple times as part of Facebook’s efforts to curb misinformation. As of this check’s publishing, recent iterations have over 2 million views. “Ad on Facebook today. You see what is happening?”, the caption on one post reads (here).

This image was never part of any promotional material endorsed by TED. A spokesperson for TED confirmed this to Reuters via email: “TED has not had a hand in creating or approving this ad.” The photograph used in the Facebook posts is a stock image visible here .

The earliest iteration in high definition that Reuters was able to find stems from a 2018 4chan thread here in which users posted photoshopped images in response to a Breitbart article about a May 2018 TEDx talk at a university in Germany (here).

According to TED, TEDx talks are created independently from TED, and TEDx content is not controlled by TED (here).

The TEDxUniversityofWurzburg talk in question featured a speaker who examined the perception of pedophilia. The video was later removed from the TEDx YouTube channel by the TEDx organiser, according to TED.

In a statement, TED said: “After reviewing the talk, we believe it cites research in ways that are open to serious misinterpretation. This led some viewers to interpret the talk as an argument in favor of an illegal and harmful practice. TED would like to make clear that it does not promote pedophilia.” (here)

TED noted that the speaker stated clearly in the talk that “abusing children is wrong without any doubt” and added that she had requested the video was removed from YouTube due to concerns for her safety.

VERDICT

False. The picture being shared in social media posts is fabricated and designed to look like an advertising campaign supported by TED.

This article was produced by the Reuters Fact Check team. Read more about our work to fact-check social media posts here .