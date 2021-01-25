Fact check: Ted Nugent shared but did not write ‘letter to Biden’ that went viral

Social media posts, shared thousands of times, show a text attributed to Ted Nugent which is addressed to President Joe Biden that says: “This Trump supporter will be giving you the same respect you gave my President Trump.”. While the musician did post this “letter” on his Facebook page on Nov. 18, 2020, a spokeswoman for Nugent confirmed to Reuters that he was not the author of the letter.

Ted Nugent performs at a concert at the House of Blues at the Mandalay Bay Resort in Las Vegas, Nevada August 11, 2007. Nugent says he is considering running for governor of Michigan in 2010 and remains passionate about his music career and hunting. REUTERS/Steve Marcus (UNITED STATES)

Many of the posts start with the introduction: “Ted Nugent wrote Joe Biden a letter via Facebook moments ago and it is going viral fast.” “Dear Vice President Biden,” it starts, “Although I refused to listen to it, I understand that during your presidential acceptance speech, you were calling for the unity of Trump supporters.”

Posts made recently attributing the text to Nugent are visible: here , here , and here .

Linda Peterson, a spokeswoman for Ted Nugent told Reuters via email that “Mr. Nugent did not author the piece.”

The confusion may have derived from Nugent’s post sharing the letter on Facebook on Nov. 18, 2020 ( here ).

After Nugent posted the letter, it was shared more than 68,200 times as of Jan. 25, 2021. Subsequent Facebook ( here , here ) and blog posts ( here ) attributed the text to the musician.

The earliest iteration of the letter, found by Reuters on public Facebook groups and pages, shows that the text has been circulating since at least Nov. 8, 2020, without an attribution to Nugent. ( here , here , here ). Some attribute it to an “Author unknown” ( here )

Reuters was unable to discover the identity of the letter’s author.

VERDICT

Misattributed. Ted Nugent did post a letter addressed to Biden on Facebook, but Nugent’s spokeswoman told Reuters he was not the author of the letter.

