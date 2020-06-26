Fact check: Video shared in aftermath of Tehran explosion is not from Iran

A video has been shared widely across social media following an explosion at a gas storage facility near Tehran on June 26, 2020. The video is unrelated to the incident and is from 2019.

Reuters Fact Check. REUTERS/Axel Schmidt

The footage shows a huge ball of fire illuminating the night sky, and has been reuploaded on dozens of social media accounts in English, Persian and Arabic (here , here , here, here, here) with captions that link it to events in Tehran.

An Iranian defence ministry spokesman told state TV that an explosion occurred near Tehran in the early hours of June 26. The spokesman said it happened in a “public area” of Parchin - close to where a sensitive military site is based (here).

Photos of the explosion from Iran's ISNA news agency show an orange flash and a plume of smoke (here).

The video being shared in the posts referenced above is not from Iran at all. It was originally captured by a drone and shows the moment of an explosion at an oil refinery in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. This incident happened in June 2019 and the video featured in news reports from the time (here).

Satellite imagery from Google Maps can be matched with the video showing the Philadelphia blast. It was captured from over the state border in New Jersey, and the location where the Delaware River forks off toward Westville can be seen clearly in the video (bit.ly/2BJaG2s).

VERDICT

False. The footage does not show an explosion at a gas storage facility near Tehran.

This article was produced by the Reuters Fact Check team. Read more about our work to fact-check social media posts here .