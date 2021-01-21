Fact check: Gen. Hyten, vice chairman of the U.S. Joint Chiefs of Staff, does not have a Telegram account

Ahead of President Joe Biden’s inauguration, some users on social media shared screengrabs of messages allegedly posted in a Telegram channel by General John Hyten, vice chairman of the U.S. Joint Chiefs of Staff. The channel, whose rhetoric alludes to key tenets of the conspiracy theory QAnon, does not belong to Hyten. A spokeswoman for Hyten told Reuters the general does not have any social media accounts.

Reuters Fact Check. REUTERS

Videos on YouTube viewed tens of thousands of times youtu.be/uTcqLpIG2qU , here , youtu.be/M3Njds6cT-Q , show a collection of the messages allegedly posted by Hyten, including references to various terms used by followers of the QAnon conspiracy theory including: “The Great Awakening”, “Nothing can stop what is coming” and “the truth will shock the world” ( here , here ).

Posts on Facebook including screenshots of Hyten’s alleged Telegram messages can be seen here , here .

Major Trisha Guillebeau, Public Affairs Advisor and Speechwriter to the vice chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, told Reuters via email that all social media accounts attributed to Hyten are fake.

“The Telegram and all other social media accounts bearing the likeness of Gen John Hyten are fake”, she said. “Gen Hyten does not have any personal or professional social media accounts”.

Reuters found at least three different Telegram channels that impersonated General Hyten and sent similar messages.

Revisited by Reuters on Jan. 20, two of these channels carried a red “scam” label and featured a warning message that said: “Warning: Many users reported this account as a scam or fake account. Please be careful especially if it asks you for money”. As of Jan. 20 6:17 (ET) these channels had 124,715, 19,745 and 16,689 subscribers.

VERDICT

False. General Hyten does not have a Telegram account. The channels using his name and distributing messages resembling conspiracy theory QAnon are impersonating him.

