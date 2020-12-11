Fact check: Democratic Texas Rep. Terry Meza wants to amend ‘Castle doctrine’, not repeal it; posts feature satirical quotes 

Social media users have been sharing a paragraph online that claims Texas Representative Thresa “Terry” Meza introduced a bill called HB 196 to repeal the “Castle Doctrine”, which allows homeowners to use deadly force against an armed intruder who breaks into their home. It also includes long quotes that allegedly belong to Meza. These claims are false. Meza sought to amend, not repeal this law. The quotes stem from a satirical source, John Semmens, whose writing taken out of context has previously caused confusion and misrepresentation.

Reuters Fact Check. REUTERS

Examples of the claim: here and here .

HB 196 is an authentic piece of Texas legislation: here and would amend, not repeal the Castle Doctrine. The bill was filed by Meza on Nov. 9, 2020 (here).

Meza explained in a Twitter thread that the bill has been misrepresented and its purpose is to amend the existing law to require a homeowner to exhaust the option to safely retreat before using deadly force in defense of themselves or their home (here).

She added: “I filed this bill because the castle doctrine as it currently exists emboldens people to take justice into their own hands. While theft is obviously wrong, we have laws to address that. I don’t believe that stealing someone’s lawn ornament should be an offense punishable by death.”

The bill would add a requirement to try to safely retreat before using deadly force against an intruder, remove “robbery” and “aggravated robbery” from a list of crimes that allow deadly force outside of a person’s home and changes certain language, such as adding “habitation on land” when referring to using deadly force to protect property. The changes can be seen in detail here .

The posts circulating on Facebook include several quotes attributed to Meza, including:

“In most instances the thief needs the money more than the homeowner does. The homeowner’s insurance we reimburse his losses. On balance, the transfer of property is likely to lead to a more equitable distribution of wealth. If my bill can help make this transfer a peaceful one so much the better.”

Reuters was not able to find any evidence or coverage of Meza ever making statements like this in local or national media reports.

Vince Leibowitz, Chief of Staff for Meza, told Reuters via email: “These quotes are 100 percent FALSE and completely fabricated. Rep. Meza NEVER said any of these things.”

In addition to social media, the quotes attributed to Meza also appear in several blog posts here , here and here , written by Semmens and labeled as “Semi-satire”.

Semmens is a political satire writer who writes a column titled “Semi-News — A Satirical Look at Recent News”. Previous examples of his writing being presented as fact include: here , here and here .

The earliest version posted by Semmens is on Dec. 4, 2020 here . The story was posted as a part of his “Semi-News/Semi-Satire: December 6, 2020 Edition”

A search on CrowdTangle, a social media monitoring tool, shows that one of the earliest iterations of these Facebook posts featuring the fabricated quote was posted on Dec. 7 here .

These quotes were then posted on other blogs and social media without the attribution to the author or disclosing that the content is satire. Examples of this can be seen here , here and here .

VERDICT

False. The HB 196 bill would amend the “Castle Doctrine” to exhaust the potential to safely retreat before using deadly force on an intruder. The quotes attributed to Representative Terry Meza originated as satire.

