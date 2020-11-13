Fact check: Liverpool school will not test children for COVID-19 without parental permission

A letter from a school in Liverpool, UK seems to advise that its students could be tested for COVID-19 without the need for written parental consent. The letter was sent out by the school, but has since been withdrawn and an updated letter issued to clarify that testing of pupils will only be carried out with parental consent.

An image of the now-withdrawn letter has spread across social media (here (here) .

It has caused some social media users to express unfounded concerns about testing, with comments like: “Next if your child is “positive” […] they will take you child away !!!” and “I knew this was coming..I took my child out of school as soon as this fraud started” (here) .

The letter was written to parents from the Headteacher at Broadgreen International School, explaining that students at the school are eligible to be tested for COVID-19 as part of mass testing pilot in Liverpool. “Under normal circumstances parental permission is sought for the testing of children, however under these very challenging and unprecedented circumstances that is not possible, therefore we would ask that if you wish to exclude your child from this test please do so in writing to me first thing on Monday morning”, it reads.

The letter has since been removed from the school website.

In a statement, Liverpool City Council told Reuters: “Testing of asymptomatic people in the pilot is not mandatory and 11-18-year-olds will only be tested in schools if the school receives consent from their parents”.

The council said it had no input into the letter shown in the social media posts, and that it had sent out a separate letter to schools explaining how the pilot will operate.

In a Tweet, Broadgreen International School said that this information from the council replaced the letter that was sent home on Nov. 6 (here) .

The council letter has been published on the school’s website (here), and states that children will only be tested if parents have completed and returned the consent form.

Broadgreen International School was not immediately available for comment.

VERDICT

Missing context. The letter is real, but has been withdrawn and updated. A separate letter from Liverpool City Council states that children will only be tested for COVID-19 if written consent is given.

This article was produced by the Reuters Fact Check team. Read more about our fact-checking work here .