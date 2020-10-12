Fact check: The Rock did not lose millions of followers on social media after endorsing Joe Biden

Posts on social media say Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson lost millions of followers on social media after endorsing Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden. This is false.

On Sept. 27, the pro-wrestler turned actor posted a video here on Twitter backing Biden and his running mate, Kamala Harris. “As a political independent & centrist, I’ve voted for both parties in the past. In this critical presidential election, I’m endorsing @JoeBiden & @KamalaHarris,” he tweeted.

A post shared more than 10,000 times on Facebook here said: “The Rock has lost 48 million followers on his IG and YouTube, after coming out for Biden.”

Reuters checked traffic data from Sept. 26, a day before the endorsement, to Oct. 8. According to multiple analytics tools, Johnson’s followers on Instagram ( www.instagram.com/therock/ ) , YouTube ( www.youtube.com/user/therock ) and Twitter ( twitter.com/TheRock ) did not decrease.

INSTAGRAM

According to Crowdtangle, a social media content discovery and monitoring tool, Johnson’s Instagram followers increased by 626,130 users over that period.

On Sept. 26, his account listed 199,462,267 followers. On Sept. 27 it had 199,484,244 and on Sept. 28 it had 199,501,050. He later posted a video celebrating passing the 200 million mark here .

YOUTUBE

Analytics by Social Blade ( archive.vn/m95KW ) show Johnson’s followers on YouTube grew from 5.32 million on Sept. 26 to 5.35 million on Oct. 8.

The available snapshots from the Internet Archive's Wayback machine also reflect this growth curve, here (Sept. 24), here (Sept. 28) here (Oct. 5).

TWITTER

Some social media posts ( here , bit.ly/3diWxI2 ) specifically said he lost Twitter followers.

According to analysis by social media analytics firm Socialbakers here , the actor’s Twitter followers increased by 62,585 during this timeframe.

On Sept. 26, he had 14,870,910 followers; on Sept. 27, he had 14,890,384 and on Sept. 28, 14,898,315. On Oct. 8, Johnson had 14,933,495 followers on Twitter ( archive.vn/Ddske ).

VERDICT

False. Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson did not lose millions of followers after endorsing Joe Biden

This article was produced by the Reuters Fact Check team. Read more about our fact checking work here .