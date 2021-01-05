Fact check: TikTok video does not show pro-Trump caravan heading for January D.C. protest

Users on social media are sharing a TikTok video showing a caravan of President Donald Trump supporters. Some posts claim the video depicts demonstrators heading to Washington D.C. to protest on Jan. 6 against the outcome of the presidential election. Similar footage, however, has been circulating since at least Nov. 10, 2020.

Reuters Fact Check. REUTERS

Recent posts are visible here , here , here , here . Comments that appear to suggest this footage is current include “Here they come and they cannot be stopped.”, “Wash DC is not prepared for this event on Jan 6” and “Take a look at what's headed to D.C.”

Thousands of Trump supporters, including some far-right nationalist groups, are expected to converge on the U.S. capital starting on Jan. 5 to oppose Congress’ certification the next day of Republican president Trump’s loss to Democrat Joe Biden on the Nov. 3 election ( here ).

A search of the handle @Kilawhale58 on the video platform TikTok shows that the clip in this claim was posted on Nov. 14, 2020 ( bit.ly/358slfW ).

The edit seems to be a slightly cropped version with a voiceover of the footage posted by the same TikTok account on Nov. 10 ( bit.ly/2L7cnvE ). In the comments section of this post, the account said the video was recorded in Washington State on Nov. 1, 2020 and that the caravan was “traveling to a ranch in Olympia to meet up”.

A different video of the Nov. 1 caravan in Olympia, Washington State, was shared on Twitter by a local reporter here . Other footage referencing the event was published by what appears to be the same user (@Kilawhale58) on YouTube here , here and here .

Reuters debunked similar claims using photographs from 2020 to depict the upcoming Jan. 6 demonstrations here and here .

VERDICT

Mislabeled. The video was first shared in November 2020, to show a pro-Trump caravan in Washington State heading to a meet-up at Olympia ahead of the presidential election, not protesters heading to Washington D.C. in January 2021.

This article was produced by the Reuters Fact Check team. Read more about our fact-checking work here .