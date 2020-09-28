Fact check: Fabricated Tim Allen quote on Obamacare website costing more than Trump’s wall  

Social media users have been sharing a quote online about President Donald J. Trump’s wall costing less than the Obamacare website and attributing it to actor Tim Allen. This claim is false.

Examples can be seen here and here .

The quote reads: “President Trump’s wall costs less than the Obamacare website. Let that sink in, America. Tim Allen.”

The misattributed quote was posted by Eric Trump on his Instagram page with the description: “#True” ( here ).

Marleah Leslie, Tim Allen’s publicist, confirmed to Reuters via email: “This statement was not written by my client, the actor Tim Allen.”

The quote itself is also inaccurate. In September 2014, Bloomberg reported that the Obamacare website costs exceeded $2 billion ( here ). This was the highest estimate Reuters could find for the Obamacare website’s cost.

In February 2017, a U.S. Department of Homeland Security internal report seen by Reuters revealed that Trump’s wall would cost as much as $21.6 billion ( here ). Trump had estimated a cost of $12 billion in his campaign, while Republican House Speaker Paul Ryan and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell estimated $15 billion.

Although it is not possible to determine the exact costs for both the Obamacare website and Trump’s wall, the amounts appear far from comparable.

False. The quote is inaccurate and misattributed to actor Tim Allen.

