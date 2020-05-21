False claim: TIME magazine cover featuring President Trump reads “Time to go”

Social media users have been sharing an image online that shows a cover of TIME magazine featuring President Donald J. Trump, with the text “TIME … to go”. This is photo has been manipulated and does not represent an actual TIME cover.

Examples can be seen here and here .

The claim uses the title of the magazine “TIME” and adds “to go” underneath to communicate the idea that President Trump should leave office.

A spokesperson for TIME confirmed to Reuters via email that the cover in the claim is not authentic.

Delving further, there are giveaways that the cover in the claim has been altered. The cover is missing the date of the issue on the top right corner and the “time.com” on the bottom right corner, making it inconsistent with typical TIME magazine covers. It does include the words “double issue” in the top left corner, which some TIME magazine editions have ( here ).

It is possible the cover in the claim could have been modified from an authentic cover with similar design, such as the one visible here .

President Trump has been on the cover of TIME magazine many times, prior to and during his presidency. Reuters could not find the cover in the claim in the “Vault” page on TIME magazine’s website where most past covers can be seen ( time.com/vault/year/2020/ ).

VERDICT

False. This cover featuring President Trump has been fabricated.

