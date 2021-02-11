Fact check: Tom Brady quote about kneeling originated from satire website

Social media users have been sharing a quote attributed to football quarterback Tom Brady. The quote actually stems from a satire article and was never said by Brady.

The quote reads: “Let me be perfectly clear, if anybody on this team kneels, I walk. I will be off the field and out the door in an instant. Don’t test me. Tom Brady.”

Kneeling or “taking a knee” is a reference to athletes kneeling rather than standing during the national anthem before a game in protest for racial justice. Former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick and a small number of other NFL players started kneeling during the national anthem in 2016 to protest a series of high-profile police shootings that involved African-Americans (here). Kaepernick has not played in the NFL since 2016, when he started the protests.

Reuters could not find any evidence of Brady making a statement like this.

When Trump in 2017 called on the NFL to “fire or suspend” those who kneel during the national anthem (here), Brady said that he disagreed, calling his comments “divisive” ( here , here ).

Brady voiced his thoughts on kneeling during the national anthem in a 2018 interview with Oprah Winfrey here . In response to a question on kneeling, Brady said there were good and healthy conversations coming out of his team’s locker rooms and emphasized having respect and empathy for everybody.

Brady, who won six of his nine Super Bowl appearances with the New England Patriots, left in free agency last March after 20 seasons with them. He signed a two-year, $50 million deal with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Buccaneers thumped the Kansas City Chiefs 31-9 to win the Super Bowl on Feb. 7, 2021.

One post here , shows a screenshot of an article by America’s Last Line of Defense, a satire website.

A Google search of the quote reveals that it originated from the same satire website. The article can be seen here .

The website’s “about us” page explains that: “Americaslastlineofdefense.com is a subsidiary of the “America’s Last Line of Defense” network of parody, satire, and tomfoolery, or as Snopes called it before they lost their war on satire: Junk News”.

VERDICT

False. There is no evidence that Tom Brady said this. The quote originated from a satire article.

