Fact Check: Old doctored photos used to claim Tom Hanks lied about self-quarantine

Some social media users are claiming actor Tom Hanks used an edited photo from 2017 to lie about self-quarantining amid the coronavirus pandemic. This claim is false. He in fact posted the photo in 2015, and both versions of it used in the claim have been digitally altered.

Reuters Fact Check. REUTERS/Axel Schmidt

Recent posts with the claim are visible here and here .

The text in the posts reads: “The left picture was posted by Tom Hanks on Facebook tonight to indicate that he is self-quarantined at home. The picture on the right was found on a Greek website in 2017. What. Is. Going. On. CREDIT: @RASINGBLEDSOES- thank you so much for this amazing find.” The implication is that Hanks lied about self-isolating by recycling an old photograph, with comments including “People think he’s faking being sick”, “They are playing us, people!” and “Maybe he’s in custody right now.”

The claim was originally posted on Instagram here on March 16, days after Hanks announced he and his wife Rita Wilson had tested positive for the coronavirus in Australia ( here ).

The original photo was actually posted by the actor on July 29, 2015 ( here , here ) and shows him wearing a jersey from the U.S. women's soccer team ( here ). The image has been subject to digital manipulation in the past ( here , here ).

In the claim, the image on the left features a fabricated Facebook post with the caption “Staying home”. Reuters did not find the alleged post on Hanks’ page here . The t-shirt has been edited to include the logo of the campaign “Menoume Spiti” (“We Stay at Home”) organized by the Greek Ministry of Health to promote social distancing ( menoumespiti.gr/ ).

The altered photo on the right was indeed uploaded on April 1, 2017 here on a website called MyGreekHeart. The disclaimer on the page reads: “This photo is not real and is simply hosted to celebrate April Fools’ day 2017,” showing that it was edited on purpose.

Hanks and public figures have recently being targets of misinformation as a result of the QAnon conspiracy theory that powerful celebrities are part of a sex trafficking ring ( here here ).

See Reuters Fact Checks on similar claims here and here .

VERDICT

Altered. The original photo was posted by Tom Hanks in 2015 and not in 2020. The claims feature a fabricated post and two manipulated photos.

This article was produced by the Reuters Fact Check team. Read more about our fact-checking work here .