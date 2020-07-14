Fact check: Tom Hanks is not recorded in Jeffrey Epstein’s flight logs

Posts circulating on social media claim that Tom Hanks flew on Jeffrey Epstein’s private jet to his island in the Caribbean. This claim is false.

Reuters Fact Check. REUTERS/Axel Schmidt

Examples of such posts can be found here , here and here .

The late disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein pleaded not guilty to sex trafficking charges involving dozens of underage girls at his mansions in New York City and Palm Beach, Florida, following his arrest on July 6, 2019. He had escaped federal prosecution by pleading guilty in 2008 to Florida state prostitution charges, an agreement now widely considered too lenient. Epstein was found dead in his cell at the Manhattan Detention Complex on August 10, 2019.

The financier once counted President Donald Trump, former President Bill Clinton and Prince Andrew, Duke of York, as friends. None of them have been charged with criminal wrongdoing ( here ). The private planes used by Epstein to travel to his Caribbean island, Little Saint James in the U.S. Virgin Islands, has been referred to in the media as the “Lolita Express” ( here ).

In July 2019, the New York Times reported that the pilots who flew Epstein’s jets, including flights to his island in the Caribbean, had released records of flight logs from 1995 to 2013 including names of those who had traveled on the planes ( here ).

Copies of these flight logs can be seen online, uploaded by Gawker.com here and by Factcheck.org here . Business Insider has also provided a searchable database of every known flight made by Jeffrey Epstein's private planes, available here for subscribers.

Reuters could not find Hanks’ name or initials in the flight log documents.

The Reuters Fact Check team previously debunked a claim circulating on social media that Bill Gates had also traveled to Epstein’s island multiple times ( here ).

VERDICT

False. Tom Hanks’s name does not appear in Epstein’s flight logs.

This article was produced by the Reuters Fact Check team. Read more about our work to fact-check social media posts here .