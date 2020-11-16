Fact check: Video shows police clashing with Romanian football fans, not Muslims in Paris

Social media users have shared a video, claiming it shows Muslims who were spitting on train commuters and then being removed by police from a train in Paris, France. This is not true and the footage actually shows police clashing with football fans in Romania.

Posts sharing the clip can be seen (here , here and here ).

In the video, police are seen forcibly removing people from a train carriage and pushing them to the ground.

Posts sharing the video allege it shows Muslims - or in some cases, refugees - who had been spitting on people in Paris.

However, according to multiple news reports, it actually shows clashes between police and football fans at Stefan cel Mare metro station in Bucharest in the afternoon of Oct. 2, 2020.

News articles reporting on the incident can be seen (here) (here (here).

In a statement on Oct. 2, the Gendarmes of Bucharest said a group of football fans were confronted by police at Stefan cel Mare station following a clash between two groups of supporters at Dinamo stadium (here) .

VERDICT

False. The video shows Romanian police removing football fans from a train in Romania.

