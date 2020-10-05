Fact check: British PM Boris Johnson would not be committing treason by sending troops on to streets in peacetime

Social media users have said British Prime Minister Boris Johnson would be committing treason if the military were sent on to the streets in peace time. This is false.

Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson wears a face mask as he walks outside Downing Street in London, Britain, September 30, 2020. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

The claim circulated after Johnson made a speech outlining new coronavirus restrictions, in which he referred to the option to “draw on military support where required” to free up the police (here).

In an interview with LBC, Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said the army would be used to backfill and provide extra capacity to allow the police to do the frontline work (here).

The misleading social media posts read: “Boris Johnson is already in a state of high treason and should he commit troops on to the streets of England as he has threatened, Johnson will be further compounding his high treason, because the 1689 English bill of rights specifically forbids that troops are deployed on the streets of England during peace time” (here).

The Bill of Rights says: “the raising or keeping a standing Army within the Kingdome in time of Peace unlesse it be with Consent of Parlyament is against Law” (here) .

But this does not mean that troops cannot be deployed in times of peace, or that doing so would amount to treason.

Pavlos Eleftheriadis, Professor of Public Law at Oxford University, said that prohibition referred to in the Bill of Rights is conditional on the consent of parliament.

“Parliament has given this consent by way of the Armed Forces Acts”, he told Reuters via email. “So there is no problem at all with having a standing Army at a time of peace. Parliament has authorised it”.

A document explaining the link between the Bill of Rights and the Armed Forces Act can be seen here (pdf) .

Furthermore, the deployment of the Army in domestic emergencies, Eleftheriadis notes, is something “entirely normal and clearly envisaged” by the Civil Contingencies Act 2004 (here) .

Alison Young, Professor of Public Law at the University of Cambridge, said it was “hard to see” how deploying troops in this scenario would amount to treason.

The definition of treason, Young told Reuters, can be traced back to the Treason Act 1351 and is defined as killing or conspiring to kill the Monarch, or levying war against the King or our realm (here) .

“Even if the Prime Minister were to use his statutory powers to deploy troops to help enforce coronavirus regulations – which is not what the Prime Minister appears to be suggesting – this would not amount to treason. It is not levying war against the Kingdom”, she said.

VERDICT

False. Even if Johnson were to use his statutory powers to deploy troops on the streets, this would not amount to treason.

This article was produced by the Reuters Fact Check team. Read more about our fact-checking work here .