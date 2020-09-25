Fact check: COVID-19 vaccines have not killed five people in trials

A Facebook user has claimed that trials for a vaccine against COVID-19 have killed five people. This claim is false.

Reuters Fact Check. REUTERS

The post from Sept. 11, 2020 can be seen here and is accompanied by the caption: “It’s a tough call. Do I risk getting COVID with its 99.9% recovery rate or do I get the vaccine with its 80% Adverse Reaction rate, and (which) has killed 5 people so far in the trials? What a predicament.”

There have been no reports of any deaths as scientists race to produce a vaccine against COVID-19. Dozens of vaccines are being developed. Their status can be tracked via this in-depth graphic from Reuters (here) .

Among the most advanced vaccines in development is AstraZeneca’s. The company has resumed British clinical trials of the vaccine after putting them on hold earlier this month, when a participant became ill (here ) . As of Sept. 24, the company said it was still waiting for FDA approval to re-start its U.S. trials (here ) . Following the earlier phase 1/2 trial, it reported that there were no serious adverse events among participants. Fatigue and headache were the most commonly reported reactions (here) .

Another leading contender is Moderna, which said it has enrolled over 25,000 participants in its late-stage study (here ) . Following its Phase 1 study, it reported that no study volunteers experienced a serious side effect, but more than half reported mild or moderate reactions, such as fatigue, headache, chills, muscle aches or pain at the injection site (here) .

Pfizer has also said participants showed mild to moderate side effects when given its experimental coronavirus vaccine (here) .

Chinese firm SinoVac has said its CoronaVac did not cause severe side effects in early phases of its trials in May (here) .

Russia’s Sputnik-5 vaccine trials reported no serious side effects in results published this month by medical journal The Lancet (here) and (here) .

The Facebook post also mentions COVID-19 “with its 99.9% recovery rate”.

Experts have been careful to use the terms mortality rate or recovery rate, partly because the numbers of deaths and patients are constantly changing, and partly because not every single case of the virus will be detected (here) .

VERDICT

False. The claim that COVID-19 vaccine trials have killed five people is false. Leading vaccine manufacturers have reported the side effects of the vaccines as delivered in trials, and none of them has mentioned fatalities.

This article was produced by the Reuters Fact Check team. Read more about our fact-checking work here .