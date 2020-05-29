Fact check: Bill and Melinda Gates, Anthony Fauci, WHO, CDC are not due at a tribunal for war crimes 

Several social media users have been posting a picture of a fake document suggesting that Bill and Melinda Gates, along with the World Health Organization and the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), are due to appear at a human rights tribunal for genocide.

here) also falsely claim that Dr Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) at the U.S. National Institutes of Health (NIH) and his bioethicist wife Christine Grady, as well as World Health Organization Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, are in the dock too.

“Bill Gates, Melinda Gates, Anthony Fauci, Christine Grady, Tedros Adhanom, WHO, CDC and Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation on 6th of June 2020 are in Human Rights Tribunal for war crimes with intent to commit mass genocide!! Finally,” one of the users comments, alongside the post.

That the document is clearly fake is evident from what it says is the date of publication, mentioned as 49th Day, Year of Yahweh, 6022.

The letterhead on the page reads “The Human Rights Tribunal International, The Government of the United States of America”. The U.S. does not have any such tribunal.

The document provides links for a few documents, one of which is on a website https.//reignoftheheavens.com

The other link leads to a insecure website here There is no such tribunal. That the website and the organisation are bogus is evident from this page (here), which states: “The present human rights tribunal started within the reign of the heavens before it was placed in trust.” It links to another page (here), which mentions the “office of the Secretary of State for the reign of the heavens”.

VERDICT

False. The people and organisations mentioned have not been indicted for war crimes. The posts purport to show a letter from the Human Rights Tribunal International, an organisation that does not exist either in the United States or elsewhere.