Fact check: Screenshot does not show President Trump’s official Parler account

Facebook users have shared a screenshot appearing to show U.S. President Donald Trump posting on the social media platform Parler. This is false: the post is from a fan account. As of this article’s publication, Trump does not have an official Parler account.

Reuters Fact Check. REUTERS

The screenshot was uploaded to Facebook on Jan. 7 and has gained over 530 likes so far (here).

It shows a post on Parler, a self-styled “free speech-driven” space (here), from an account called “President Trump Tweets”. The upload said: “Since #twitter and #fakebook have taken down my speech, here it is !! Share widely !!!!” with hashtags such as “stop the steal” and “stop the censorship” (here).

Some Facebook users left comments, giving the impression they believed it was a real Trump account, such as “was wondering how long it would take Trump to come to Parler since everyone else had taken down his accounts” and “Found him…thank you!”.

However, Trump has not created a Parler account. The profile “President Trump Tweets” is a fan account that was created in July 2020. Its posts are a mixture of copied Trump tweets and comments referring to him in the third person, for instance “President Trump is fine” (here) and “Trump was right” (here).

The Parler account may have misled people to think it was run by Trump himself as the profile picture matches his real Twitter account (twitter.com/realDonaldTrump). However, the biography includes links to fan pages such as “Trumpettesters.com” for “Trumpsters and Trumpettes” (here).

While Trump himself does not have a Parler account, the official Trump campaign has had a profile since December 2018 (here). The page has a Verified Influencer badge, which according to Parler's definition is for "people with a large following who have the potential to be targeted for impersonation, hacking or phishing campaigns."

According to Parler, the badge protects the person’s authenticity and proves their identity. In contrast, the account President Trump Tweets has a Verified Real Member badge, which "does not mean the person is who they claim to be, just that they are Real People" (here).

The image emerged after Twitter and Facebook temporarily locked Trump’s accounts on Wednesday to crack down on his baseless claims of election fraud following riots in Washington (here).

The “speech” mentioned in the screenshot refers to a video in which Trump urged protesters to go home but, against evidence, insisted the presidential election was fraudulent. The clip was removed by Facebook and YouTube, owned by Alphabet’s Google, while Twitter said Trump’s account would be locked until the misleading video was deleted.

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerburg announced on Jan. 7 that the block placed on Trump’s Facebook and Instagram accounts would be extended “for at least the next two weeks until the peaceful transition of power is complete.” (here)

VERDICT

False. As of this article’s publication, President Trump had not created an official Parler account after he was temporarily blocked by mainstream social media platforms such as Facebook and Twitter. The profile shared online was created by a fan of Trump’s in July 2020.

This article was produced by the Reuters Fact Check team. Read more about our work to fact-check social media posts here .