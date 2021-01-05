Fact check: Photo shows San Francisco area Trump rally in October 2020, not Washington D.C. in January

Reuters Fact Check. REUTERS

A photo purporting to show dozens of cars heading to Washington D.C. for January 2021 pro-Trump protests has been shared by over 17,000 people on social media. However, the photo actually shows a Trump rally in October 2020 in the San Francisco Bay Area, California.

The posts (here , here , here) show a photo of dozens of cars with Trump 2020 flags and American flags filling a street, accompanied by captions such as “HEADING TO WASHINGTON DC !!!”; “On their way to D.C. for Jan. 6th; the Army of the Lord coming!”; and “Caravans from all over the Nation headed to DC for Jan. 6th protest .. 10 million people are expected …”

Thousands of Trump supporters, including some far-right nationalist groups, are expected to converge on the U.S. capital starting on Tuesday Jan. 5 to oppose Congress’ certification the next day of the Republican president’s Nov. 3 election loss to Democrat Joe Biden (here) .

However, the photo shared in the social media posts was taken on Oct. 24, 2020 by Matt Boone from Bay Area news radio station KCBS Radio (twitter.com/KCBSRadio): the credited photo can be seen in a KCBS article here . As the article explains, the photo shows a caravan of Trump supporters in Pleasanton, in the Bay Area, taking part in a truck rally in support of President Trump’s re-election, reported on by other local media here and here .

Using the visible street signs for Stoneridge Mall Rd and Fabian Ct, Reuters was able to verify the location of the image to a street corner by the Stoneridge Shopping Center in Pleasanton, California, as seen on Google Street View here!3m6!1e1!3m4!1sIJf7uvUb9-1KiUKxr4_Amg!2e0!7i16384!8i8192 . A number plate visible on one of the cars also reads “California”.

VERDICT

False. This photo shows a caravan of Trump supporters from a rally on Oct. 24, 2020 in the San Francisco Bay area, not Trump supporters heading to protests in Washington D.C. in January 2021.

