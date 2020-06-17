Fact check: Trump tweet on Candace Owens is fabricated

Social media users are circulating a fictitious tweet purportedly from U.S. President Donald Trump, in which he defends media personality Candace Owens for speaking negatively about George Floyd. This is untrue.

The false tweet comes as protests spread across the U.S. following the death of Floyd, an unarmed black man killed after a white police officer knelt on his neck for nearly 9 minutes in Minneapolis on May 25.

Examples of the post can be seen here , here and here .

Posts include an image of an apparent tweet sent from Trump’s official account on June 12, 2020. The full tweet reads: “The beautiful Candice (sic) Owens was attacked for saying “George Floyd was not a good person”! Witch (sic) is true. Mr. Floyd was a menace to the public. Some say the officer did society a favor. And Ms. Candice is black! She knows her own kind very well!”

There is no evidence to show the tweet is legitimate. It does not appear on Trump’s timeline on June 12, nor does it appear in Twitter searches for posts with this wording. No news outlets reported that Trump tweeted this on June 12.

According to Politwoops, a project by ProPublica that archives deleted tweets from politicians, the tweet has also not been deleted from his page ( here ).

Trump did retweet an interview in which Owens described George Floyd as a symbol of “broken culture in black America today” and said he was “not a good person” ( here , here ). The retweeted tweet is visible here .

Reuters recently debunked other fictitious tweets attributed to Trump, ( here and here ).

VERDICT

False. This tweet by Trump on Candace Owens is fake.

