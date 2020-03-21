False claim: Trump tweeted he will not send $1,000 checks to anyone who tweeted #NotMyPresident in the last 4 years

Social media users shared a tweet that appears to show a tweet by U.S. President Donald Trump saying:

"Yes, I ordered the Treasury Secretary to send checks to Americans! First however, we will go through your social media history from the last 4 years and search for any posts with #NotMyPresident in it. I wouldn't think of offending you with a check if I'm not your president! #MAGA" ( here )

While most comments indicated that users understood this was a hoax, other remarks suggested otherwise. “Well said Mr President!!!” and “He’s my president very proud to say! Loving him more everyday” were among comments left by users alongside the post.

The tweet originates from a satirical Facebook account, "Real Fake Tweets". The Facebook account creates fake tweets. The page's cover photograph says, "Disclaimer: All content on this page is fake and meant to be satirical. Do not believe anything you read here, no matter how bad you want it to be true." The page's About Me section says, "My goal is to make a fake tweet so realistic, it gets investigated by Snopes." The page admins confirmed to Reuters that they created the fake tweet circulating in this claim ( here ).

Screenshots of the tweet have been shared and reposted on social media without linking back to the “Real Fake Tweets” page.

This tweet makes reference to President Donald Trump and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin’s proposal to mail out checks to every American of up to $1,000 as support during the coronavirus crisis. The idea came from Senator Mitt Romney, who proposed that every American should get $1,000 to help them until government aid arrives, which gained bipartisan support. ( here )

This policy is similar to a measure adopted during the Great Recession of 2008. The Economic Stimulus Act of 2008 provided payments averaging $600 per person, injecting more than $100 billion into the economy within a matter of months. The payment was deposited by the U.S. Internal Revenue Service into the bank accounts of those who filed their taxes online and came as paper checks to others.

The proposal would give $1,000 to every American, as the coronavirus outbreak has prevented many from working and being able to pay their bills. It is not contingent on political support for the President.

This tweet by President Donald Trump does not exist, it was created by a Facebook page for satirical purposes.

False: President Trump did not tweet that those who had used the hashtag #NotMyPresident on social media would not receive a payment designed to help Americans struggling during the coronavirus outbreak

