Fact check: Video does not show bikers kneeling outside Washington hospital praying for Trump

Social media users have been sharing a video which they say shows bikers kneeling outside the Walter Reed Hospital in Washington D.C to pray for President Trump, who is at the facility being treated for COVID-19. This claim is false: the same video was posted on TikTok on Sept. 11 long before Trump was admitted to hospital.

Shared thousands of times on social media, the posts ( here , here , here ) show a video which pans around to show dozens of bikers kneeling on the ground outside in silence. Video captions include, “Washington D.C – Bikers show up to The Walter Read Hospital to pray for President Trump”, and “Bikers praying at Walter Reed hospital for President Trump.”

President Trump said he had tested positive for the novel coronavirus early on Friday Oct. 2 (here) and was admitted to the Walter Reed National Military Medical Center outside Washington that evening for treatment (here). On Sunday Oct. 4, Trump greeted supporters gathered outside the hospital in a brief drive-past.

Reuters was unable to source to geolocate the video, but it predates Trump’s diagnosis.

The video posted on social media shows the TikTok logo and the handle @jamesriley1688. James Riley posted the video to his TikTok on Oct. 2 with the caption, “#foryou #trump #trump2020 #fornite” (here). However, Riley also posted the same video on Sept. 11 (here). Given the date it is likely to have been a tribute to commemorate the 19th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks when almost 3,000 victims were killed in the single-most deadly assault on U.S. soil (here).

Reuters photos from outside the Walter Reed Medical Center show that the area where supporters are gathered looks different to that captured in the TikTok video ( here , here , here , here ).

Google Streetview images of the area surrounding the Walter Reed hospital show that there are no buildings like the apartment blocks shown in the TikTok video in the vicinity.

VERDICT

False. The video was posted on TikTok on Sept. 11, suggesting it may have been an act to commemorate the 9/11 attacks. Reuters photos of supporters outside the Walter Reed Medical Center show the video does not match the hospital’s surroundings.

