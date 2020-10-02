Fact check: Biden campaign’s comments about Trump campaign about COVID-19 deaths in presidential debate are taken out of context

Social media users are sharing posts saying the Trump campaign asked the moderator of the first presidential debate, Fox News anchor Chris Wallace, not to mention the number of COVID-19 deaths in the United States. Although Kate Bedingfield, the Deputy Campaign Manager and Communications Director for the Biden campaign, said the Trump campaign did this, the context around her comment shows this was meant satirically.

The posts ( here , here , here , here , here ), which take Bedingfield’s comments at face value, say, for example, “BREAKING: Trump campaign asked @FoxNews’s Chris Wallace that as a condition for the debate tonight, Wallace, the moderator, not mention the number of #COVID19 deaths (>200,000). WHAT. THE. HELL”; or “Biden campaign: Trump asked as a condition that Chris Wallace not mention the # of COVID deaths, at the debate tonight RT to remind everyone that 205,000 Americans have unnecessarily died because of Trump”.

More than 200,000 people have died from COVID-19 in the United States. President Trump, who has now tested positive for coronavirus himself, has played down the threat of the pandemic for months and Biden has strongly criticized Trump for his response to the pandemic (here).

COVID-19 was one of the six topics chosen for the first presidential debate, which took place Sept. 29 ahead of the presidential election on Nov. 3 (here). Biden was sharply critical of Trump’s record during the debate, accusing him of failing to protect Americans (here).

Bedingfield’s comments were posted on Twitter by Matt Viser, the Washington Posts’ national political reporter before the debate (here). Reuters independently confirmed Bedingfield's words during this call with the press.

A statement by the Trump campaign (here) said, without citing evidence, that prior to the debate Biden refused to be inspected for an earpiece and asked for breaks every 30 minutes in the debate (here).

Responding to these claims, Bedingfield said, “Of course he’s not wearing an earpiece and we never asked for breaks. If we’re playing that game, then you know, the Trump team asked Chris Wallace not to mention the number of deaths from covid once during the debate. You can consider that confirmed from the Biden campaign. See how easy that was, to try to throw up a distraction?”

Bedingfield’s words “if we’re playing that game” and “see how easy that was to try to throw up a distraction” show that her remarks are satirical, making fun of what she sees as the Trump campaign’s tactic of inventing false unsubstantiated allegations against the opposition.

Responding to posts which took Bedingfield’s words seriously, the Director of Communications for the Trump campaign, Tim Murtaugh in a tweet (here) strongly denied the claim that the Trump campaign asked for COVID-19 deaths not to be mentioned, saying, “This is a lie and it never happened.”

Reuters has recently debunked other false claims related to the presidential debate ( here , here , here , here ).

Missing context. The context around Bedingfield’s words clearly shows that her comment was made as a satirical remark, designed to point out how she believes the Trump campaign spreads unsubstantiated fictional claims.

This article was produced by the Reuters Fact Check team. Read more about our fact-checking work here .