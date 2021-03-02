Fact check: Footage of Trump arriving at Davos, Switzerland is from January 2018

Posts on social media claim to show former U.S. president Donald Trump on a “surprise visit” to Switzerland on March 1, 2021. The footage in question is over three years old, taken of Trump arriving in Davos for the World Economic Forum on Jan. 25, 2018.

A helicopter carrying U.S. President Donald Trump flies over the mountains en route to Davos, Switzerland January 25, 2018. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

One Facebook post visible here shows screengrabs of a YouTube video titled “Donald Trump Surprise Visit to Switzerland” and contains the caption, “Donald Trump surprise visit to Switzerland today on marine 1.... interesting.” The YouTube video, found here was uploaded on March 1, 2021 from the channel “AMERICAN EVENTS” and had received over 800,000 views by March 2.

Some of the comments echo claims made by followers of the debunked QAnon conspiracy theory that Trump is still secretly president and will come back to power on March 4 (here).

The original footage, uploaded to YouTube on Jan. 26, 2018, can be seen here . The description reads, “US-President Donald Trump landing in Davos/Switzerland to attend the World Economic Forum‘s Annual Meeting 2018. Camera: Beni Wülser. Edit: Armin Rüede. Swiss TV SRF.”

The moment of his landing on this date was also shared by Euronews here and Swissinfo.ch here .

Since 1971, Davos, Switzerland has been the site of the annual meeting of the World Economic Forum, which brings together CEOs and company chairs and dozens of heads of state and government, as well as heads of key international organizations, technology pioneers and representatives from civil society (here , here).

Reuters photos of Trump landing in Davos in 2018 can be found here , here and here .

As president, Trump attended the World Economic Forum in Davos in 2018 and 2020 ( here , here ).

In August 2020, the World Economic Forum called off the summit for January 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic, with organizers planning to reschedule the event to sometime in early summer 2021 (here).

VERDICT

Miscaptioned. Footage of Trump arriving at the World Economic Forum in Davos Switzerland is from 2018, not 2021.

