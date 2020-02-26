Claim: Donald Trump said it would be "easiest" to cut benefits for the old and the sick

Verdict: PARTLY FALSE

Several posts on Facebook, shared over 7,588 times according to Crowdtangle, stated that President Donald Trump said it would be easiest to cut benefits for the old and the sick. Some examples of the same post can be found here and here ​

Though the article references an actual interview that President Donald Trump had with CNBC in Davos, Switzerland during the World Economic Forum 2020 (see here), those specific words were not said by the President. In the interview by journalist Joe Kernen, Trump did say that it would be "the easiest of all things" to assess entitlements such as Medicare, but he did not specifically say it would be the easiest to cut benefits for the old and the sick. ​

Part of the interview goes as follows: “Joe Kernen: Entitlements ever be on your plate? / Donald Trump: At some point they will be. We have tremendous growth. We’re going to have tremendous growth. This next year I— it’ll be toward the end of the year. The growth is going to be incredible. And at the right time, we will take a look at that. You know, that’s actually the easiest of all things, if you look, cause it’s such... / Joe Kernen: If you’re willing— / Donald Trump:—big percentage. / Joe Kernen: —to do some of the things that you said you wouldn’t do in the past, though, in terms of Medicare— / Donald Trump: Well, we’re going— we’re going look. We also have— assets that we’ve never had. I mean we’ve never had growth like this. We never had a consumer that was taking in, through— different means, over $10,000 a family. We never had the kind of— the kind of things that we have. Look, our country is the hottest in the world.”​

Reuters investigated other speeches made by Trump at Davos on this date, and did not find any instances of Trump saying that benefit cuts would be easiest done specifically for the old and the sick.

