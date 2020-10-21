Fact check: Trump did not say he would phone the CEO of Exxon to get him to donate millions to the presidential campaign; misses context

Social media users have been sharing posts claiming that President Trump said he would call the CEO of Exxon asking him to donate $25 million to his presidential campaign. Although Trump did make the comments cited in the posts, Trump was describing a hypothetical situation at a rally, saying he could raise more money than his political opponent Joe Biden, and clarified that seeking such donations was not something he would do.

The posts ( here , here , here , here ) include a picture of Trump speaking at a campaign rally in Arizona and a quote of him saying, “I call the head of Exxon. I’ll use a company. ‘How, how are you doing, how’s energy coming? When are doing the exploration? Oh, you need a couple of permits, huh?’ But I call the head of Exxon, I say ‘you know, I’d love you to send me $25m for the campaign.” Captions include, “This. Is. Illegal.”; “Breathtaking confession in broad daylight. Lock him up”; “We’ve been saying Trump is the most corrupt president in history for nearly four years now. He just admitted it in a campaign speech.”

A Reuters story about the incident is visible here .

Exxon tweeted to clarify the situation (here), saying there had been no phone call between its chief executive, Darren Woods, and Trump (here).

Some social media users posted the Exxon tweet to claim Trump lied about getting money from Exxon, with the caption, “Today Trump bragged at one of his superspreader events that he shook down Exxon. He said that Exxon wanted some permits so he told them they would have to fork over $25 million to his campaign first. Exxon felt the need to put this out tonight.” (here)

Trump did make the remarks quoted in the social media posts at the Arizona rally, referring to the money raised by the Democratic and Republican parties in the election race, as seen in this video , tinyurl.com/y6oz3no6 , but the quote is missing key context.

The full video shows that Trump said, “You know all the money that Biden’s raising […] I would be the greatest fundraiser in history, all I have to do is call up the head of every Wall Street firm, the head of every major company, the head of every major energy company. ‘Do me a favour! Send me 10 million for my campaign.’ ‘Yes sir.’” […] I would take in more money but you know what I don’t want to do that because if I do that I’m totally compromised.”

Shortly after (youtu.be/axqSq24Nnvc?t=1541) he goes on to say the passage quoted in the social media posts, making it clear that he is describing a hypothetical scenario, where Exxon is just an example: “So I call some guy, the head of… Exxon, I call the head of Exxon, I don’t know what, you know, I’ll use a company.”

After describing the Exxon example Trump adds, “I would raise a billion dollars in one day if I wanted to. I don’t want to do that. I don’t want to do it.”

Trump’s re-election campaign and the Republican National Committee started the last full month before the Nov. 3 election with $251.4 million in cash, after raising $247.8 million in September. The intake was about $135 million less than what Biden raised in September (here).

Partly false. Trump did describe a situation in which he could raise much more money for his campaign than Biden by phoning up, for example, the CEO of Exxon, but he made it clear that this was a hypothetical situation and not something that he would want to do.

This article was produced by the Reuters Fact Check team. Read more about our fact-checking work here .